Line of Duty: Fans divided on "disappointing" series 6 finale

3 May 2021

Line of Duty
Line of Duty. Picture: Press/BBC/Line Of Duty
The hit BBC one drama came to a conclusion on Sunday and fans had plenty to say about its disappointing ending.

**** SPOILER ALERT ****

The Line of Duty series six finale aired on Sunday (2 May) to a hopeful and excited audience.

The BBC One police drama, which sees AC-12 on the search for bent coppers had fans on tenterhooks as we tuned in to find out what would happen to the series' much-loved characters Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Superintendent Ted Hastings.

Most important was the reveal of the identity of 'H' or 'the fourth man,' involved in high-level police corruption, who'd been calling all the shots throughout the show.

However, fans were served with the shocking, and yet somehow underwhelming revelation that the criminal mastermind was hapless copper Ian Buckles after all.

To say some were unconvinced and disappointed was an understatement.

Get some of the best reactions here:

Many admitted that they were "disappointed" with the finale.

Andrew Cox described the episode as a "balloon going down slowly rather than a big bang".

And they used a variety of memes to share their feelings about the final episode:

This fan used the episode's closing scene to declare: "WTF?"

Many thought that Chloe deserved much more credit for all of the great policing she did:

There were some laughs to be found in the reactions, as many compared Jo Davidson's witness protection deal to Gill Biggeloe's.

However, not everyone was as down about the ending.

One fan went back and showed Buckles wasn't an afterthought, but was in the frame from as early as series one.

Others thought it made sense for the worst character to be a "greedy little man" rather than an evil genius.

Mark Walker said: "Exactly, just because you don't like something, doesn't mean it's shit! LOD has achieved a lot, regardless of the ending and what people think.... Like you say, it's got people talking!"

Another defended the drama "The season Finale of #LineofDutyFinale #LineofDuty6 was pretty Damn Good. Definitely my favorite crime Drama".

Patrick Anderson called it an "appropriate" ending.

Others thought the ending was the perfect set up for a seventh series in which the Chief Constable is taken down:

