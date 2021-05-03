Line of Duty: Fans divided on "disappointing" series 6 finale

The hit BBC one drama came to a conclusion on Sunday and fans had plenty to say about its disappointing ending.

**** SPOILER ALERT ****

The Line of Duty series six finale aired on Sunday (2 May) to a hopeful and excited audience.

The BBC One police drama, which sees AC-12 on the search for bent coppers had fans on tenterhooks as we tuned in to find out what would happen to the series' much-loved characters Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Superintendent Ted Hastings.

Most important was the reveal of the identity of 'H' or 'the fourth man,' involved in high-level police corruption, who'd been calling all the shots throughout the show.

However, fans were served with the shocking, and yet somehow underwhelming revelation that the criminal mastermind was hapless copper Ian Buckles after all.

To say some were unconvinced and disappointed was an understatement.

Get some of the best reactions here:

Many admitted that they were "disappointed" with the finale.

Who else was disappointed with the series finale on #lineofduty6 ? — The Conversationalist (@culturaldude) May 2, 2021

Andrew Cox described the episode as a "balloon going down slowly rather than a big bang".

#LineOfDuty #LineofDuty6 not going to lie, final was a bit disappointing, feeling like all the other episodes were full of drama and intrigue, keeping us waiting for the next episode with bated breath, this was like a balloon going down slowly rather than a big bang. — ANDREW COX (@andrewcoxphoto) May 3, 2021

And they used a variety of memes to share their feelings about the final episode:

This fan used the episode's closing scene to declare: "WTF?"

Hastings, Arnott and Fleming are thinking exactly the same as ten million of us.#LineofDutyFinale #lineofduty6 #lineofduty pic.twitter.com/F25JWuIgZa — Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) May 2, 2021

Many thought that Chloe deserved much more credit for all of the great policing she did:

Chloe, thinking why the fuck did I not get promoted, I did all the bastard work and they take the credit! #LineofDutyFinale #LineOfDuty #LineOfDuty6 pic.twitter.com/MlUjCaa5bk — Del (@Delboy1978) May 2, 2021

There were some laughs to be found in the reactions, as many compared Jo Davidson's witness protection deal to Gill Biggeloe's.

However, not everyone was as down about the ending.

One fan went back and showed Buckles wasn't an afterthought, but was in the frame from as early as series one.

Others thought it made sense for the worst character to be a "greedy little man" rather than an evil genius.

So now I've slept on the season 6 finale, I reckon I'm a bit happier with it. I think it's far more plausible that the worst character was a mean greedy little man instead of an evil genius, and Ted coming clean before he left felt was a real relief. #LineofDuty6 — Richard Burr (@RichardPBurr) May 3, 2021

Buckells turning up to play golf with Tommy Hunter at the end of the first series. Just before Tony Gates arrests Hunter. #LineofDutyFinale #Lineofduty #LineofDuty6 #lineofdutyday pic.twitter.com/ztkwhukJi7 — Alex Watson (@aljwatson) May 2, 2021

Mark Walker said: "Exactly, just because you don't like something, doesn't mean it's shit! LOD has achieved a lot, regardless of the ending and what people think.... Like you say, it's got people talking!"

Exactly, just because you don't like something, doesn't mean it's shit! LOD has achieved a lot, regardless of the ending and what people think.... Like you say, it's got people talking! 😁 — Mark Walker (@MarkWalker_UK) May 3, 2021

Another defended the drama "The season Finale of #LineofDutyFinale #LineofDuty6 was pretty Damn Good. Definitely my favorite crime Drama".

The season Finale of #LineofDutyFinale #LineofDuty6 was pretty Damn Good. Definitely my favorite crime Drama — Aj (@Aub_Zombie) May 3, 2021

Patrick Anderson called it an "appropriate" ending.

#LineofDuty6 Surely an appropriate ending much corruption is founded in banality. Real life, a PM brought down by expensive tastes in home decor not the deaths of thousands? 'This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang but a whimper.' T.S. Eliot. — patrick anderson (@patrick05202596) May 3, 2021

Others thought the ending was the perfect set up for a seventh series in which the Chief Constable is taken down:

Anyone else think that was all just an amazing set-up for @Vicky_McClure @martin_compston and Carmichael to take down the Big Bad Chief Constable in Series 7?



C'mon! As if Buckles is the main guy and the OCG is all splintered...



Trust @jed_mercurio #lineofduty — Will Jessop (@willjessop) May 2, 2021

