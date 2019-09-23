Larry Lamb on Gavin & Stacey Christmas special: People are not going to be disappointed

Watch the British actor, who plays Gavin's father Mick in the hit series, tease that the Christmas reunion will live up to the hype.

Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb has teased that fans will NOT be disappointed by the upcoming Christmas special.

Speaking to Lorraine, the 71-year-old actor - who plays Gavin's dad Mick Shipman in the series - has revealed that 25 December 2019 is going to be a "rocking" night for fans tuning in to watch it.

Talking about the show, which will see a new episode air for the first time in 10 years, he teased: "There's millions of people out there who are not going to be disappointed. There are some scenes in that I tell you.

"It's going to be a rocking Christmas night."

The former EastEnders star was also so frustrated with questions about whether the hit show would return, he almost considered getting a fake tattoo on his forehead.

He said: "I was really getting to the point, it was so frustrating, I was going to have a roll on tattoo that just went across my forehead and said, 'Sorry, I don't know. Don't ask.' But now I do know."

Larry Lamb talks Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. Picture: Steve Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Speaking about his initial fear when hearing about the reunion, Lamb revealed his was immediately put at ease when reading the script, because co-writers James Corden and Ruth Jones had "done it" again.

He mused: "When you read a script that's just completely new to you you're looking for so much in it, but when you're looking at something that's like a reflection of a major part of your life you don't know how they're going to deal with it.

"You open at page one and you think, 'Right.' As an actor after all these years you become an instant critic of everything you're reading.

"I just realised straight away, 'This is it, they've done it. There's no way you're going to be frightened about anything.' I just flipped over, 10 years later and there you go, you're in. It was extraordinary."

