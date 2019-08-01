This Gavin & Stacey fact may change how you feel about it forever…

The Essex and Welsh sitcom has been loved by fans since 2007, but this little-known detail about the show might disappoint you.

Gavin and Stacey first hit our screens on 13 May 2007, becoming an instant hit due to it's hilarious depiction of a long-distance relationship between a couple in England and Wales.

The sitcom - created by James Corden and Ruth Jones - has entertained fans for over a decade despite boasting only three full series, 20 episodes and a Christmas special.

Inspired by a wedding Corden attended, the show - starring Matt Horne as Gavin Shipman and Joanna Page as Stacey West - seemed to resonate with audiences because of how well it portrayed the quirky and yet somehow all-too-familiar characters found in the lovebirds' hometowns.

With Gavin a Tottenham Hotspurs-loving lad from Billericay, Essex and Stacey from Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales - viewers had plenty of opportunities to laugh at characters from both parts of the UK and find similarities in people they knew.

However, you might be shocked to find out a certain fact about the comedy of manners sitcom, which could change how you think about it forever.

Despite Gavin and Stacey telling the love story of a Welsh and English couple and getting both parts of the country so bang-on, the show was in fact all filmed in Wales.

Barry Island sea front features heavily in the show, with Stacey's house based on Trinity Street, Barry. But the scenes for Gavin's VERY Essex-looking house are actually shot on location in Laburnum Way, Dinas Powys in Wales.

Naturally, in the show's lifetime it has filmed on London at the likes of Marylebone Station and at famous landmarks such as Leicester Square, but apart from that the show is pretty Welsh.

Film and TV location-based website, Find That Location, also cites the Wales' Millennium Centre, Cardiff's Capitol Shopping Centre and Culverhouse Cross Services as locations used for the show.

So there you have it. Gavin and Stavey might be a tale of two cities, or rather regions, but it's actually only filmed in one.

Does it ruin the show for you, or does it make the show even better?

It's yet to be seen what's occurin' in the 2019 Christmas special, but we already know to expect plenty more filming on site in Barry Island.

