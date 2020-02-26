WATCH: Keith Lemon gives "last word" on Caroline Flack fake tribute t-shirt sellers

The Celebrity Juice star hit out at counterfeiters earlier this week after they ripped off his charity tribute t-shirt for the late Love Island host.

Keith Lemon has taken to social media to have the "final word" on those choosing to sell fake versions of his trbiute t-shirt of Caroline Flack, who tragically took her own life on Saturday 15 February this year.

To honour his late friend, the Celebrity Juice host designed the garment, which features an illustration of the former Love Island host with the words #BeKind, and placed it for sale on his kilclothes website - with all the proceeds going to the Samaritans.

However, the TV funnyman was "disappointed" to find that various fake versions of his design were made for individuals' personal profit.

After naming and shaming various individuals online, Lemon - whose real name is Leigh Francis - has now decided to have one final word on the issue.

Watch his latest video above, which he captioned: "Last word on the matter. Gotta get on with stuff. Back to silliness and daftness! Happy head on. Have a good evening. Peace x word t’ ya mum".

He says in the video: "Hi, it's me again. This is the last post I'm going to do on this subject.

"Whilst I've been on my mission to stop all these counterfeit people pocketing the money themselves, the eBay guy that was selling the Kil Clothes Be Kind t-shirt has said he's taken it down and any profits he's made he's going to send to Samaritans. Let's hope he's telling the truth."

Keith Lemon with Caroline Flack inset. Picture: 1. Instagram/Keith Lemon 2. Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

The Bo Selecta star added: "That's it. As I said, just a shame that some people are trying to make money out of what's happened.

"And right - all my posts from now on will be as stupid and silly as ever and if you're coming to Celebrity Juice tomorrow, I'll see you there.

The video comes after TV personality previously hit out at the fake sellers online this week, naming and shaming some of the websites where the copied t-shirts appeared.

One in particular, named Teespring released an official statement to Metro.co.uk, which read: "Teespring allows creators to independently upload designs and employs software to filter the 100k+ uploads submitted daily.

"As a user-generated platform, all designs are created by individuals and not directly by Teespring. The company invests in both human and machine review technology to flag content which violates our policies."

They continued: "Teespring takes infringement very seriously. If we receive any complaint or allegation that a design or any resulting merchandise constitutes an unauthorised use of a third party’s rights, we will terminate the campaign accordingly.

"This includes charitable campaigns – we categorically do not support the promotion of or profiting from designs created for a charitable cause. This seller’s products have been removed, the account suspended and the seller has made no profit. ‘Keith Lemon has thanked Teespring for the immediate removal, and as an act of support for the cause, Teespring has made a donation to The Samaritans."

Fans can buy the t-shirts from kilclothes.com, where all the profits will go to the Samaritans.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk