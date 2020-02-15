Former Love Island host Caroline Flack found dead at 40

The ex-Love Island host and TV presenter was found dead in her new east London flat, after reportedly taking her own life.

Caroline Flack has been found dead, aged 40.

The former Love Island host and well-known British television presenter has tragically passed away this Saturday (15 February), less than four months after her landmark birthday.

Her family have confirmed the news, in a statement, which read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

As reported by Sky News, a lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that the star took her own life and was found dead in her east London flat.

Love Island have shared an official statement.

Tributes have poured out on social media, with stars from across the entertainment industry paying tribute to the television personality.

Fellow ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes who said he was "shocked beyond belief".

Caroline Flack .... Dear God.

Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace . #Rip

Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely ? — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 15, 2020

Former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes wrote: "Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world. When will people and and press release celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has. Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight".

Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world. When will people and and press release celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has. Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight 😢 💔 — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) February 15, 2020

Series 2 Love Island contestant Kady McDermott said she was "devastated" at the news, adding: "Caroline was nothing but kind to me and that’s how I will always remember her. Saddens me so much when people think the only way out is death. My prayers and thoughts go out to Caroline’s friends and family. Heartbreaking".

Devastated to here the news about Caroline Flack. Caroline was nothing but kind to me and that’s how I will always remember her. Saddens me so much when people think the only way out is death. My prayers and thoughts go out to Caroline’s friends and family. Heartbreaking 💔 — Kady Mcdermott (@kadymcdermottx) February 15, 2020

Davina McCall wrote: "I don’t even know what to say. But my heart goes out to her friends and family x I might be a bit quiet tonight on social media .. just doesn’t seem right".

I’m so so sad to hear about @carolineflack1 . I don’t even know what to say. But my heart goes out to her friends and family x I might be a bit quiet tonight on social media .. just doesn’t seem right . — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) February 15, 2020

Singer-songwriter and Love Island fanatic Tom Grennan wrote: "Caroline we will always love you and i will also miss you".

Caroline we will always love you and i will also miss you 💚 RIP X pic.twitter.com/TnEu5GtX3M — Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) February 15, 2020

Musician James Blake wrote: "#rip Caroline Flack. This is the effect of online and print bullying. This is what dehumanizing and hounding people leads to. As a society we need to find our compassion and empathy. We don’t know what other people are going through as they almost always present an ‘ok’ front."

#rip Caroline Flack. This is the effect of online and print bullying. This is what dehumanizing and hounding people leads to. As a society we need to find our compassion and empathy. We don’t know what other people are going through as they almost always present an ‘ok’ front. — James Blake (@jamesblake) February 15, 2020

Flack stood down from hosting the reality dating show after her arrest for allegedly attacking her boyfriend Lewis Burton in Islington, north London on 12 December 2019.

The star pled not guilty to the charges, had always insisted her innocence, and had vowed to clear her name.

Friend and fellow presenter Laura Whitmore took over the role for the winter version of the show, which is currently airing on ITV2.

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans or any of the other organisations listed below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk