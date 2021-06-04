This is where you've seen Believe Me's Lisa McVey actress Katie Douglas before

Katie Douglas stars as Lisa McVey in Believe Me. Picture: Netflix

Trigger warning: Contains themes of sexual assault.

Based on the incredible true story of Lisa McVey, Believe Me is a heartbreaking depiction of the Tampa Bay teen's abduction.

The film originally aired on Lifetime back in 2018, but is now showing on Netflix, with many viewers praising actress Katie Douglas for her stirring performance.

Here's everything you need to know about the star - including where you've seen her before.

Who is Katie Douglas?

Katie Douglas is a 22-year-old actress from Canada.

Her first major role was in F2: Forensic Factor when she was aged just six.

Despite her surname, Katie is not related to Kirk or Michael Douglas.

Douglas was nominated for Outstanding Performance - Female at the ACTRA in Toronto in 2019, for her role as Lisa McVey in Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey.

What else has the Believe Me actress been in?

Most notably, beyond her role as Lisa McVey in Believe Me, Katie featured in popular Netflix series, Ginny & Georgia. You can see her in action below:

In the show, Katie plays Ginny's school mate Abby, a red-headed teen battling with body dysmorphia and her parents' divorce.

She also appeared in the 2018 movie, Every Day, as well as Eyewitness, Spooksville and Mary Kills People.

Most recently, she played Jackie Sullivan in the 2021 series, Pretty Hard Cases.

Is she on Instagram?

She sure is! You can follow her @katiedouglas98.

Is Katie working on any upcoming projects?

According to the actress' IMDB page, Katie isn't working on anything new at the moment.

However, Netflix revealed back in April that Ginny & Georgia would be returning for a second season.

The release date has yet to be confirmed, but show-runners suggested that new episodes would be arriving on the streaming platform in 2022.

Believe Me and Ginny & Georgia are available to stream on Netflix now.