Kathy Burke praises Kevin and Perry lookalikes at Hardwick Live

23 August 2021, 13:00 | Updated: 23 August 2021, 13:23

Kathy Burke praises Kevin and Perry lookalikes at Hardwick Live
Kathy Burke praises Kevin and Perry lookalikes at Hardwick Live. Picture: 1. Alan Chapman/FilmMagic/Getty 2. Twitter/plinketyplink2 3. George Bodnar/Comic Relief via Getty Images

The comedian, actress, writer and producer was impressed by a couple who paid homage to one of her most famous roles at the festival.

Kathy Burke has commented on a pair who dressed up as Kevin and Perry and Hardwick Live this weekend.

There's all sorts of fancy dress that takes place at music events, but Hardwick, which played host to Nile Rodgers & Chic and Rag'n'Bone Man, saw a couple of dead ringers.

A Twitter user captured the moment that the Kevin and Perry lookalikes are dancing along to electro at the festival and the viral clip eventually reached Burke, who wrote: "If I wasn’t so much older and wider I’d swear this was me! Lovely stuff."

The Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! star wasn't the only person who was impressed by the pair.

Leah Hather thought they had the mannerisms down pat.

Andy called it "absolute genius".

Kevin and Perry began its life with Kevin the Teenager on Harry Enfield & Chums (originally titled Harry Enfield's Television Programme ) TV skit, whose mate Perry would often come round.

The characters were so well received that 2000 saw the release of the feature film Kevin and Perry Go Large.

The fictional twosome even released the track All I Wanna Do Is Do It, which you can remind yourself of below:

