Toby Tarrant has an amazing story about the late, great Sean Lock

By Radio X

Watch the Radio X DJ's heartwarming tale about the comedian, who sadly passed away this week after losing his battle with cancer.

Toby Tarrant has paid tribute to Sean Lock, whose death was confirmed on Wednesday (18 August).

The comedian, who was best known for his appearances on 8 Out Of 10 Cats and for writing and appearing in the series 15 Storeys High, sadly lost his battle with cancer, aged 58, this week.

Addressing the Radio X listeners on Thursday (19 August), Toby recalled a story about meeting the legend at his father Chris Tarrant's comedy roast over a decade ago.

Watch a clip of the comedian in action at the event:

You'll have heard the sad news about comedian Sean Lock.

Back in 2010, he was invited by Channel 4 to 'roast' Chris Tarrant. In his 4 minute rant, he even got in a cheeky dig at Tiswas!

Caution: Very strong adult language.

© 2010 Monkey Kingdom.

"I was obsessed with him from day one," explained Toby. "I loved 8 Out Of 10 Cats from day one with Dave Spikey and Sean Lock."

He continued: "About 10 years ago on Channel 4 they did a comedy roast of my dad and I was very excited about it, as you can imagine.

"The line-up was great, Jimmy Carr, Jack Whitehall, you name it. But the name I was most excited about was Sean Lock. My dad knew that I was a massive fan of his, so the whole family went. My dad got absolutely caned by these comedians. It was absolutely funny.

"Sean Lock's reputation and whole act was for being a prickly character, so we were backstage in the green room having a few drinks at this time and I spotted Sean Lock and I absolutely loved him, I was worshipping him at this point.

"And unbeknownst to me my dad had gone over and gone 'My son's a huge fan of yours'. And he went 'I'll go over and talk to him'. So I'm just standing there with my brother in law Adam at the time. We're having a beer chatting and Sean Lock just sidles up to us."

He added: "He goes, 'Well seeing as I've just spent the last hour laying into your father, the least I can do is... here give me your phone' and he types his number into my phone. He said, 'There's my number. Just text me if you want tickets'".

Toby revealed how he did end up texting Sean, not once, but twice for tickets and he left pair at the door for him each time.

Toby also shared the story on Instagram with a throwback image of the moment he met the TV legend. He concluded it: "It meant the world x".

Lock's agents, Off The Kerb, announced in statement: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

"Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

"Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him."

Lock's comedy colleagues soon began to pay tribute. Lee Mack said: "I've known this day was coming for some time, but it's no less heart-breaking.

"A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much."

Bill Bailey wrote: "It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic."

It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock , he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family. — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) August 18, 2021

Richard Osman, who worked extensively with Lock, added: "Over 15 years producing '8 Out Of 10 Cats' Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice."

Over 15 years producing '8 Out Of 10 Cats' Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends #RIPSean — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 18, 2021

Eddie Izzard also paid tribute, saying: "So sorry to hear this. Farewell Sean, you brought a wonderful comedic talent to the world and you will be missed."

Sean started his career as a stand-up comedian, and in 2000 he was named Best Live Comic at the British Comedy Awards.

In 2007, he was voted 55th in Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups in 2007, and surged up the rankings to 19th in the updated version in 2010.

Sean starred in the first 18 series of 8 Out Of 10 Cats, opposite the likes of Jason Manford and Jon Richardson.

He departed the show in 2015, and Rob Beckett replaced him in series 19.

The star - known for his deadpan comedy delivery - also appeared as a team captain in spin-off show 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.