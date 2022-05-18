Karl Urban talks The BOYS 3 and teases the "most dynamic season yet"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

THE BOYS star visited The Chris Moyles Show ahead of season 3 of the the hit series and teased some of what we can expect.

Karl Urban popped in for a chat with The Chris Moyles Show and gave us some gems on THE BOYS season 3.

The superhero series with a twist had tongues wagging ever since it was first released in 2019 and fans can't wait to see what happens to its hugely flawed characters next.

When Chris Moyles asked the Kiwi star if he should be worried about his character Billy Butcher, he revealed: "You should be worried".

Urban, who called the third season "truly diabolical," revealed: "This season is going to be the most explosive BOYS season yet."

He added: "Every episode is something shocking and I promise you in this season there are things in this show that you will never be able to un-see".

Calling it the most "dynamic" season yet, he also told Radio X that the series was so gory, they run out of blood half way through.

"The makeup department ran out of blood on episode three."

Watch our interview with the actor in our video above.

THE BOYS 3 airs on Amazon Prime on 3rd June 2022.

READ MORE - THE BOYS season 3: Release date, trailer, cast and more

Watch the latest trailer for The BOYS 3 below:

READ MORE: Jon Hamm talks Top Gun with Chris Moyles

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.