THE BOYS season 3 teaser trailer and release date revealed

By Jenny Mensah

The first trailer for the third instalment of Amazon's hit superhero series has been released. Watch it here and find out what we know about The Boys' release.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

THE BOYS is a superhero show with an edge which caught fans' attention ever since it first aired back in 2019.

Now the twisted series - which stars the likes of Karl Urban, Anthony Starr and Erin Moriaty - has shared a taste of what we can expect from its third season and when it will be released.

Find out everything we know about THE BOYS season 3 so far, including when it's released, who returns in the cast and how to watch it.

READ MORE - Too Hot To Handle season 3 cast: Meet the contestants for 2022

The Boys returns in June 2022. Picture: YouTube/Amazon Prime Video

When is The Boys 3out on Amazon Prime?

The Boys will be released on 3rd June 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

How can I watch the The Boys series?

The Boys is available to stream online with an Amazon Prime membership.

Erin Moriarty and Anthony Starr return in The Boys season 3. Picture: YouTube/Amazon Prime

Who stars in The Boys season 3?

The Boys 3 will see the return of Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriaty as Starlight, Chase Crawford as The Deep, Dominque McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Aya Cash as Stormfront, Tomer Capon as Frenchie and more.

READ MORE - The Wasteland movie on Netflix: What to know about the Spanish horror

What happened at the end of The Boys season 2?

The Boys season 2 saw us learn that Congresswoman Victoria Neuman was secretly an assassin with telekinetic powers. Episode 8 sees her kill the leader of the Church of the Collective, Alastair Adana, after he helps A-Train rejoin the seven.

One of the souped-up terrorists is revealed to be Kimiko's younger brother Kenji and the seven go after him. However Stormfront kills him along with several civilians and blames him for their deaths.

Stormfront is revealed to be part of the Church of the Collective, which is a religious group who were once "pure" and a racist organisation. Her true identity is revealed as Klara Risinger, who was born in Berlin over 100 years ago. Her plasma based abilities allow her to look much lyounger, but she was the first Compound V subject, after receiving an injection from her husband Frederick Vought. Originally from Nazi Germany, she murders an African American man, Myron Hunter, in the 70s under the moniker Liberty.

Homelander has Butcher in his sights and and plans to kill him, but Maeve forces him to let them go by threatening him with footage, which sees him abandon a plane of innocent victims in season 1.

Starlight, Maeve and Kimiko team up against Stormfront, but she flees and lands next to Becca, Butcher and Ryan, who eventually uses his laser eyes for the first tike to amputate her limbs and burn her face off. However, by the end of the season we know she's still alive as Homelander announces her incarceration in a press conference.

We expect we won't be seeing the last of her just yet.

THE BOYS season 3 is out on 3 June 2022. Seasons 1 & 2 are available to stream on Amazon Prime now.

READ MORE - Euphoria season 2: Release date, trailers, cast and everything we know