Jon Hamm talks Top Gun: Maverick on The Chris Moyles Show

The Hollywood star dropped by The Chris Moyles Show ahead of the premiere for the Top Gun sequel, where he stars as Beau Simpson.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

The legend that is Jon Hamm stopped by The Chris Moyles Show to talk all things Top Gun: Maverick.

The Mad Men star plays Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson in the upcoming sequel and explained why within just a few seconds of the titles rolling, you'll be "sucked back in" to the world of the film.

"It's really, really exciting," he gushed. "The first film was amazing and then what we have been able to do with this film was just exponentially cooler".

Watch the actor talk about everything from Tom Cruise ageing backwards to cinema treats and British accents in our video above.

Top Gun is set for release on 25th May 2022.

READ MORE: Test yourself with Pippa Taylor's Craptic Birthdays

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.