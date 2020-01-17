Jim Carrey's highest-grossing movies

Jim Carrey in Bruce Almighty (2003). Picture: Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Which of the comedian's films have brought in the most cash at the Box Office? Radio X counts the takings.

Jim Carrey was born on 17 January 1962 in Ontario, Canada and made his name initially as a stand up comedian, then on the US TV comedy In Living Color.

But the movies would soon come calling and after playing minor roles in daft movies like Earth Girls Are Easy (which also featured up and coming actor Jeff Goldblum), he made his name in 1994 with a trilogy of his: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask and Dumb And Dumber.

Jim Carrey in Ace Ventura Pet Detective (1994). Picture: Morgan Creek International/Kobal/Shutterstock

From that moment on, Carrey became one of Hollywood's top comic actors and his CV soon included blockbusters (Batman Forever), biopics (Man On The Moon), art films (Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind), animations (A Christmas Carol) and a string of popular comedies.

But which of Jim Carrey's movies have made the most money? Here's the Top 10 in order of the most amount of US dollars taken worldwide, as confirmed by Box Office Mojo.