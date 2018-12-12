VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston reveals which Friends stars don't want a reunion...

The Hollywood actress says "the boys" are "less excited" about revisiting the hit 90s sitcom than their female co-stars.

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that her male co-stars are "less excited" about a Friends reunion.

The Hollywood actress, who played Rachel Green in the hit 90s series, revealed that although her female co-stars Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow would get the "band back together", "the boys" David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and Matt Le Blanc (Joey) aren't as keen.

Asked about the possibility of a Friends reunion, she told James Corden: "Look, the girls always say we would love to do it again, the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason."

The cast of Friends: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. Picture: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Matt Le Blanc, who played struggling actor Joey Tribbiani in the hit series, previously explained why a friends reunion would "never happen".

"I don't want to do it," the US actor Daily Mail's Weekend magazine.

"People want to know what happened to them. But it was about a finite period in a person's life after college, before you settle down and start a family."

To go back and revisit all these years later, well I don't know what the story would be now. They would all have moved on from that period so it just wouldn't be the same."

He added: "Put bluntly, I don't think anybody wants to see an old Joey having a colonoscopy. Fine when he was drinking coffee in Central Perk, or auditioning for a job. Not so much fun if he's undergoing a medical procedure."

He concluded: "We were a lot younger then and I think that's how the characters should stay. Normally I'd never say never, but in the case of Friends I would say definitely never."

