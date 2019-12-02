James Bond 007: No Time To Die - trailers, cast, plot, release date & more

A new teaser for the last Bond film starring Daniel Craig has been released ahead of its first trailer. Watch it here and find out more about the film.

A video teaser for James Bond 007: No Time To Die has been released ahead of the full teaser trailer this Wednesday (4 December).

Daniel Craig's last outing as the famous 007 is set to be one of the biggest moments of 2020, and so far there's very little we've actually seen of it.

But there's plenty we do know about the next in the James Bond franchise. Find out everything we know so far including its cast, plot, release date and more...

When is James Bond 007: No Time To Die released?

The film is set for release on 3 April 2020.

Who stars in James Bond 007: No Time To Die alongside Daniel Craig?

Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek is confirmed as the villain for Bond 25.

Also joining Malek in the cast are returning stars Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ralph Fiennes as M, Léa Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swann and Jeffrey Wright as a CIA operative.

More new stars to the franchise include Ana de Amas as Paloma, David Dencik as Waldo, Lashanna Lynch and Dali Benssalah.

What is the plot of James Bond 007: No Time To Die?

A synopsis on IMDb reads: "Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

Who directed Bond 25?

After Danny Boyle left the project, Cary Joji Fukunaga has taken over directing duties.

