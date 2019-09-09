Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan backs idea of female 007

Pierce Brosnan says it's time for a female bond. Picture: Getty

The former 007 star has said in a new interview it would be be exciting and exhilarating for a woman to play the famous British spy in the franchise.

The 66-year-old actor, who played James Bond between 1994 and 2005, would love to see a woman take on the role and said men should now "get out of the way".

Asked about the prospect of a female 007, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "Yes! I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting. I don't think that's going to happen with the Broccolis. I don't think that is going to happen under their watch."

Brosnan has also talked about the #MeeToo movement and discussed whether the franchise, which is inspired by the books of Ian Fleming, needs to be updated.

Asked if he thinks Bond can survive #MeToo, he said: "Well, I have no idea if the new films are going to address these social issues. I think Bond will continue in the same vein.

"I would suspect so, because men will continue to be men and women likewise. One hopes there will be more respect between the genders. You hope that good things will come out of this #MeToo movement."

Meanwhile, James Bond 25 is on its way with its official title, trailer and cast announced.

Daniel Craig will be giving his last performance as the famous spy, while Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek has been confirmed as the villain.

Also joining Rami Malek in the cast are returning stars Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ralph Fiennes as M, Léa Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swann and Jeffrey Wright as a CIA operative.

More new stars to the franchise include Ana de Amas, David Dencik, Lashanna Lynch and Dali Benssalah.

The cast headed to Jamaica for the special announcement, except for Malek - who gave his chilling speech via video link

