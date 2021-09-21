Why Daniel Craig doesn't think James Bond should be played by a woman

Daniel Craig has talked about the possibility of a female James Bond. Picture: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The actor is saying goodbye to playing the iconic role in No Time To Die and has added his thoughts to the debate about a female 007.

Daniel Craig has shared his thoughts on the possibility of a female James Bond.

The British actor is set to play the role of 007 for the final time in James Bond: No Time To Die and he was asked what he thinks of a female actor taking his place.

“There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour,” Craig told Radio Times when quizzed about the debate.

He added: "Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"

Meanwhile, after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel Craig's final outing is set to hit cinema screens this month.

It has also been announced that the world premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday 28 September at The Royal Albert Hall.

The stars of the film will be joined by The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in a rare joint engagement.

The royals will meet Daniel Craig as well as other cast members Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch.

Screenwriter Phoebe Waller Bridge will be among those to also meet Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate as well as Billie Eilish, who made history when she became the youngest star to write and record a Bond theme.