James Bond: Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Everything you should know

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is being tipped to be the next James Bond. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

By Jenny Mensah

Rumours about the actor being set to become the next James Bond have been heating up, but how much do you know about the star?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aaron-Taylor-Johnson was a name on plenty of people's lips this week after it was reported that the actor is set to play the next James Bond.

The Kick-Ass star has been among those in the running to take on the role of 007 for some time, but now sources claim that he has been formally offered the job of the iconic spy, which was last placed by Daniel Craig in 2021.

The rumours are still very much unconfirmed, but when has that ever stopped people from speculating and wondering if how he'll be in the role.

Find out everything you should know about Aaron-Taylor-Johnson, including what films he's been in, how he got his big break, his marriage and family ties and what he's said about playing James Bond.

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a British actor known for his roles in Nowhere Boy, Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron. He was born Aaron Perry Johnson in High Wycombe.

How old is Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was born on 13th June 1990 and at the time of writing this article is 33 years old.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends the Giorgio Armani' Photocall at Matadero Madrid in 2024. Picture: SOPA Images Limited / Alamy

What has Aaron Taylor-Johnson said about being James Bond?

In a recent interview the British actor said he took the rumours he was the next Bond as a "compliment". He told Numero magazine that he found it "charming and wonderful that people see me in that role".

What films has Aaron Taylor-Johnson been in?

The Fall Guy - 2024

Bullet Train - 2022

The King's Man - 2021

Calls (TV Series) - 2021

Tenet - 2020

A Million Little Pieces - 2018

Outlaw/King - 2018

The Wall - 2017

Nocturnal Animals - 2016

Avengers: Age of Ultron - 2015

Family Guy (1 episode) - 2014

Godzilla - 2014

Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 2014

Chat Room - 2010

Kick-Ass - 2010

Nowhere Boy - 2009

The Greatest - 2009

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging - 2008

Dummy - 2008

Tom & Thomas - 2002

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson's wife?

Taylor-Johnson married British film director Sam Taylor-Johnson in 2012 with the pair taking on each other's last names professionally thereafter. They met when she cast him for the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy when she was Sam Taylor-Wood.

Aaron Taylor Johnson and wife Sam Taylor-Johnson. Picture: Alamy

How many years apart are Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam?

Aaron was born on 13th June 1990 and Sam was born on 4th March 1967 making their age gap 24 years

Does Aaron Taylor-Johnson have children?

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson share two children together, welcoming daughters Wylda and Romy in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

What is Aaron Taylor-Johnson's net worth?

It is reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has a Net Worth of $20 million, which amounts to almost £16million.