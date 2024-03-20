James Bond: Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Everything you should know
20 March 2024, 12:10 | Updated: 20 March 2024, 12:46
Rumours about the actor being set to become the next James Bond have been heating up, but how much do you know about the star?
Listen to this article
Aaron-Taylor-Johnson was a name on plenty of people's lips this week after it was reported that the actor is set to play the next James Bond.
The Kick-Ass star has been among those in the running to take on the role of 007 for some time, but now sources claim that he has been formally offered the job of the iconic spy, which was last placed by Daniel Craig in 2021.
The rumours are still very much unconfirmed, but when has that ever stopped people from speculating and wondering if how he'll be in the role.
Find out everything you should know about Aaron-Taylor-Johnson, including what films he's been in, how he got his big break, his marriage and family ties and what he's said about playing James Bond.
- David Bowie turned down the part of a James Bond villain in the 80s
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson tipped for James Bond role
Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson?
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a British actor known for his roles in Nowhere Boy, Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron. He was born Aaron Perry Johnson in High Wycombe.
How old is Aaron Taylor-Johnson?
Aaron Taylor-Johnson was born on 13th June 1990 and at the time of writing this article is 33 years old.
What has Aaron Taylor-Johnson said about being James Bond?
In a recent interview the British actor said he took the rumours he was the next Bond as a "compliment". He told Numero magazine that he found it "charming and wonderful that people see me in that role".
What films has Aaron Taylor-Johnson been in?
- The Fall Guy - 2024
- Bullet Train - 2022
- The King's Man - 2021
- Calls (TV Series) - 2021
- Tenet - 2020
- A Million Little Pieces - 2018
- Outlaw/King - 2018
- The Wall - 2017
- Nocturnal Animals - 2016
- Avengers: Age of Ultron - 2015
- Family Guy (1 episode) - 2014
- Godzilla - 2014
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 2014
- Chat Room - 2010
- Kick-Ass - 2010
- Nowhere Boy - 2009
- The Greatest - 2009
- Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging - 2008
- Dummy - 2008
- Tom & Thomas - 2002
Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson's wife?
Taylor-Johnson married British film director Sam Taylor-Johnson in 2012 with the pair taking on each other's last names professionally thereafter. They met when she cast him for the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy when she was Sam Taylor-Wood.
How many years apart are Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam?
Aaron was born on 13th June 1990 and Sam was born on 4th March 1967 making their age gap 24 years
Does Aaron Taylor-Johnson have children?
Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson share two children together, welcoming daughters Wylda and Romy in 2010 and 2012 respectively.
What is Aaron Taylor-Johnson's net worth?
It is reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has a Net Worth of $20 million, which amounts to almost £16million.
- 10 rejected James Bond theme songs
- James Bond star Ben Whishaw is still "amazed" by playing Q, but won't watch himself