Aaron Taylor-Johnson tipped for James Bond role

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is being tipped as the next Bond. Picture: 1. Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty 2. Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega

By Radio X

The British actor has been tipped as the new 007 after it was reported that he's met with producers of the franchise and had a screen test.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been tipped as the next James Bond.

According to reports, the British actor has met with James Bond producers including chief Barbara Broccoli to discuss taking over the role formerly placed by Daniel Craig.

Sources told Puck News that the meeting went "very well," but added that nothing has been officially confirmed and it is unclear what the next steps will be.



Last month, it was reported that the Bullet Train star had filmed a version of the iconic 007 gunshot opening as part of a "top secret screen test" for the part at Pinewood Studios.

A film source revealed to The Sun: "Aaron has impressed bosses so much that he has filmed one of the franchise’s famous gun barrel teaser scenes, something all the Bond actors do. That move takes him a step closer to signing a deal.

"Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalogue of action films."

READ MORE: Jack White says Bond theme is one of the most divisive things he's ever done

Joining the 32-year-old Kiss-Ass star among those rumoured for the role is the likes of Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount, who reportedly impressed producers with his portrayal of heart-throb Alfie in the Netflix series.



A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Lucien ticks all of the boxes. He is a super talented actor, is extremely handsome and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined Emily in Paris.

"Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look."

It has also been suggested that producers are looking for the next actor to step into the role to do so for the next 15 years.

READ MORE: Daniel Craig offers advice to next Bond: Don't be s***"