James Bond star Ben Whishaw is still "amazed" by playing Q, but won't watch himself at the premiere

By Radio X

The Bond star, who plays Q in the hit franchise, spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about the film finally being released two years after they finished it.

Ben Whishaw appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this morning ahead of the James Bond premiere tonight and explained what appearing in the franchise has meant to him.

Asked if he has enjoyed playing the role of Q, he told Moyles: "Yeah I have really enjoyed playing him. It's really fun and it's totally not something I ever imagined I would be doing."

The Perfume star added: "I never thought I'd ever be in a Bond film let alone three Bond films, so I'm still kind of vaguely amazed by it all".

Asked if the first time he'll watch the film in its entirety will be at tonight's premiere, he replied: "I might not even watch it there, because I find it a bit overwhelming watching it with all those people".

Quizzed if he's good at watching himself back, he added: "No I really hate it".

James Bond 007: No Time To Die is released on 30 September 2021

