Inbetweeners stars share photos ahead of 10th anniversary show

James Buckley, Blake Harrison, Joe Thomas and Simon Bird pose at the Queensland Premier of The Inbetweeners 2 in 2014 in Gold Coast, Australia. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

James Buckley has posted snaps of the cast filming for the two hour special, which features Simon's famous yellow Fiat.

The Inbetweeners cast have shared behind the scenes photo of their special reunion show.

James Buckley, who played Jay Cartwright in the hit series, has shared a snap with his co-stars Joe Thomas, Simon Bird and Blake Harrison, who played Simon Cooper, Will McKenzie and Neil Sutherland respectively.

The second photo in the collection revealed they were in fact sitting in Simon's iconic yellow Fiat Cinquecento Hawaii, complete with its replacement red door.

See his images, which he shared on his Instagram with the simple caption: "#inbetweeners".

Meanwhile, James Buckley recently revealed that he will "never" let his kids watch The Inbetweeners.

The British actor, who has two sons named Harrison and Jude, told Good Morning Britain: "I would never let them watch The Inbetweeners.

Asked by Susanna Reid at what age he'd consider allowing them to watch the show, he added: "Well, never because you know it's different for me because I'm supposed to be their dad and I don't want them to see me behaving in that way.

"I've already got very little respect from them to begin with."

Watch their interview here:

The British actor also revealed why he doesn't think the show could be aired now, explaining: "I think it would be really difficult. It's a bit of a shame to say that.

"It seems to be trendy and cool to be offended."

He added: "It's a shame because it's kind of killing comedy because you're not really allowed to joke about anything, which is all it is. It's just a joke. Nobody's done anything or mean anything that they say."

