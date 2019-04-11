VIDEO: Human Traffic is getting a sequel, says director

A screenshot from the trailer of the 1999 film Human Traffic. Picture: YouTube/ Fruit Salad Films

Director Justin Kerrigan has confirmed that the 90s cult classic, starring Danny Dyer and John Simm, is set for a Brexit-inspired sequel.

Human Traffic is set for a sequel which will be a "reaction to Brexit," says its director.

Watch the original trailer for the film above.

Justin Kerrigan who helmed and wrote the screenplay for the cult 1999 film, revealed that there will be a follow up.

As NME reports, speaking at a 20th anniversary celebrate the film - which starred John Simm, Danny Dyer, Lorraine Pilkington, Shaun Parkes and Nicola Reynolds - Kerrigan told the crowds at Cardiff's Tramshed: "We’re doing Human Traffic 2!″

He added: "It's about one race – the human race and a reaction to Brexit."

According to the outlet, Danny Dyer (Moff), Shaun Parks (Koop) and Nicola Reynolds (Nina) would be making a return.

Watch him make the announcement in a Facebook video shared by fan page, Human Traffic: The Revolution.

'HUMAN TRAFFIC' Writer & Director Justin Kerrigan announces sequel to 'HUMAN TRAFFIC'. DANNY DYER attached to play 'MOFF Posted by Human Traffic: The Revolution on Sunday, 7 April 2019

The original film followed Jip and his four mates; Lulu, Nina, Koop and Moff as they party and exorcise their demons in one fateful weekend, with the Cardiff 90s club scene in the backdrop.

