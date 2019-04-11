VIDEO: Human Traffic is getting a sequel, says director

11 April 2019, 17:51

A screenshot from the trailer of the 1999 film Human Traffic
A screenshot from the trailer of the 1999 film Human Traffic. Picture: YouTube/ Fruit Salad Films

Director Justin Kerrigan has confirmed that the 90s cult classic, starring Danny Dyer and John Simm, is set for a Brexit-inspired sequel.

Human Traffic is set for a sequel which will be a "reaction to Brexit," says its director.

Watch the original trailer for the film above.

Justin Kerrigan who helmed and wrote the screenplay for the cult 1999 film, revealed that there will be a follow up.

As NME reports, speaking at a 20th anniversary celebrate the film - which starred John Simm, Danny Dyer, Lorraine Pilkington, Shaun Parkes and Nicola Reynolds - Kerrigan told the crowds at Cardiff's Tramshed: "We’re doing Human Traffic 2!″

He added: "It's about one race – the human race and a reaction to Brexit."

According to the outlet, Danny Dyer (Moff), Shaun Parks (Koop) and Nicola Reynolds (Nina) would be making a return.

Watch him make the announcement in a Facebook video shared by fan page, Human Traffic: The Revolution.

'HUMAN TRAFFIC' Writer & Director Justin Kerrigan announces sequel to 'HUMAN TRAFFIC'. DANNY DYER attached to play 'MOFF

Posted by Human Traffic: The Revolution on Sunday, 7 April 2019

The original film followed Jip and his four mates; Lulu, Nina, Koop and Moff as they party and exorcise their demons in one fateful weekend, with the Cardiff 90s club scene in the backdrop.

READ MORE: Danny Dyer & daughter Sunnie star in new C4 documentary Let’s Talk About Sex trailer

WATCH MORE: Danny Dyer wants to "put the lips" on "cousin" Prince Charles

Watch Danny Dyer share his thoughts on Brexit on Good Evening Britain last year:

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Chris Lilley dressed as his controversial character Jana in new Netflix show Lunatics

VIDEO: Chris Lilley accused of blackface in new Netflix series Lunatics trailer
Catelyn and Robb Stark were murdered by the Freys, along with Robb's pregnant wife Talisa

Game of Thrones deaths ranked: From King Joffrey's murder to the 'Red Wedding'
James Corden forces his writer Lawrence Dai to watch the whole of Game of Thrones season 1-7 in one sitting

James Corden forces his writer to binge-watch Game Of Thrones and it's hilarious
Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, who stars as Villanelle in the BBC America drama, at the season 2 premiere

Where is Killing Eve's Jodie Comer from & what's her real accent?
Ned Stark (rest his soul) was head of House Stark

Game of Thrones houses explained: From the Starks and Lannisters, to the Tyrells and Greyjoys

Latest On Radio X

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher at Glastonbury 1994

VIDEO: Watch Oasis make their TV debut with Supersonic in 1994

Oasis

Noel Gallagher

PHOTO: Noel Gallagher spotted with nose injury

Noel Gallagher

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis and Queen's Brian May

Michael Eavis reportedly reveals why Queen won't headline Glastonbury for a while...

Glastonbury Festival

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney to headline Glastonbury 2020?

Glastonbury Festival

Supermassive Black Hole and Muse

Supermassive Black Hole: Songs about space

Lists

Stereophonics

Stereophonics announce more warm up shows for 2019

Stereophonics