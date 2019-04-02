Danny Dyer & daughter Sunnie star in new C4 documentary Let’s Talk About Sex trailer

2 April 2019, 15:15 | Updated: 2 April 2019, 16:51

The Eastenders actor and his 11-year-old daughter are one of the celeb guests set to star in the new Channel 4 documentary, which deals with sex education.

Danny Dyer is set to feature in new Channel 4 programme Let's Talk About Sex.

The Eastenders star and his 11-year-old daughter Sunnie will appear on the sex eduction show, heading back to the classroom alongside Ulrika Jonsson and her 14-year-old daughter Martha, Jeff Brazier and his15-year-old son (which he shares with the late Jade Goody) Bobby.

Watch a snippet of Dyer with his youngest daughter in the Channel 4 trailer above.

Danny Dyer and his daughter Sunny in Channel 4's Let's Talk About Sex trailer
Danny Dyer and his daughter Sunny in Channel 4's Let's Talk About Sex trailer. Picture: YouTube/ Channel 4/ Let's Talk About Sex

In the clip Sunnie can be heard finding out her father had sex at 14, and she isn't particularly happy about it.

When she asks her father if he used protection, he then tells her a little white lie and says: "Yeah".

Channel 4's Let's Talk About Sex starts this Friday 5 April from 10pm.

Watch Danny Dyer talking about Brexit turned into a dubstep banger here, courtesy of Dave Wol:

MORE VIDEO: Danny Dyer is perfect mashed up with The Streets

MORE VIDEO: Danny Dyer eats cow tongue in Right Royal Family

