VIDEO: Danny Dyer wants to "put the lips" on "cousin" Prince Charles

The EastEnders hard man has revealed he's become a Princes Trust Ambassador, and has joked that he might break protocol with the royal.

Danny Dyer has talked about the possibility of meeting up with his "cousin" Prince Charles.

In 2017, the cockney hard man discovered he was a direct descendant to Edward III in an episode of BBC's Who Do You Think You Are, meaning he was distantly related to the Royal Family.

This week it was discussed that the EastEnders actor has become an ambassador for the Prince's Trust and has been asked to present an award with Kate Garraway on behalf of the royal's charity.

Speaking to the GMB as Smooth presenter, who said the Prince will be "hanging around," he joked: "I hope so. I'm gonna cop for him if I see him obviously, because it's about time me and had a meet."

He added: "And I might put the lips on him. Break all protocol as cousins do and just give him a nice cuddle and a kiss".

Danny Dyer and His Royal Highess Prince Charles. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images & Jamie Williamson/The Scottish Sun/PA Wire/PA Images

Dyer previously appeared on Good Evening Britain and slammed the former Prime Minister David Cameron, calling him a "twat".

