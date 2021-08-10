How to watch Pose season 3 in the UK

By Jenny Mensah

The hit show is back for its third season. Find out how to watch it here, how many episodes it has and who you can expect to return in the cast.

Pose stunned and captivated audiences when it first hit our screens and now its third and final season is here.

The Ryan Murphy-produced series - which tells the story of the 80s and 90s gender-nonconforming ballroom culture set against the backdrop of the AIDS pandemic - was hit by delays due to COVID-19, leaving fans to wait patiently for its next instalment.

Now the series - which stars the likes of Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez and Billy Porter - has concluded on FX, fans are wondering when they can expect it in the UK, whether via BBC or Netflix.

Find out more about season 3 of the hit show, who returns in the cast and how to watch it here.

Pose season 3 is available to watch in the UK. Picture: FX

READ MORE: How to watch The Handmaid's Tale in the UK

How can I watch Pose season 3?

Pose season 3 debuts on Sunday 8 August 2021 on BBC Two and can be streamed in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

When is Pose season 3 released on Netflix?

Pose season 3 is not yet on Netflix. According to reports, it will come to the streaming platform in April 2022.

READ MORE: Oasis Knebworth 1996 film - Trailer, UK cinema release date and tickets

Who returns in the cast for Pose season 3?

Pose seaon 3 will return with the likes of MJ Rodriguez, who starts as Blanca, Indya Moore, who stars as Angel, Billy Porter, who stars as Pray Tell, Dyllon Burnside, who stars as Ricky, Dominique Jackson, who stars as Elektra, Angel Bismark Curiel, who stars as Lil Papi and Jason A. Rodriguez, who stars as Lemar.

Will there be a Pose season 4?

The third season of the hit show will be its last. Co-creator Ryan Murphy said in a statement: "We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I'm incredibly honoured and grateful."