How to watch The Handmaid's Tale in the UK

By Jenny Mensah

The hit TV series' fourth season, starring Elisabeth Moss, is trending - but where and when can you watch it in the UK? Find out here.

The Handmaid's Tale has had fans gripped since it first aired in 2017.

The hit TV show, which is based on Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel of the same name, sees Elisabeth Moss star as June in a world where an infertility crisis has caused the enslavement of 'fallen' women in a new reality named Gilead.

The fourth season, which has reached its climax on US television and is kicking off on this side of the pond, is going viral for its gripping and brutal scenes, some of which fans admit they couldn't even watch.

But when and where is The Handmaid's Tale available to watch in the UK? Find out when the show is released in the UK and how you can watch it.

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 is set to hit UK screens soon. Picture: Hulu

When is season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale released in the UK?

Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale premiered in the UK from Sunday 20 June 2021.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the next episode of The Handmaid's Tale on Channel 4 on Sunday 11 July from 9pm and watch catch up ont he episodes so far on All 4.

Who's in the cast with Elisabeth Moss?

Joining Elisabeth Moss in the cast are the likes of Joseph Fiennes as Fred Waterford, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements, Madeline Brewer as Janine, Amanda Brugel as Rita and Samira Wiley as Moira.

What happened in season 3?

Season 3 saw June and their collaborators risk their lives to free some of the children of Gilead and send them to Canada with the assistance of Commander Lawrence. However the Commander and his wife Eleanor were forced to show their loyalty to Gilead by raping her. Plagued by their decision, Eleanor attempted suicide with a bottle of pills, and rather than helping her while she was alive, June left her to die. Though it was first thought Serena would be would become a double agent, she went back on her promise to June and decided to help launch an international campaign for the return of Nichole - June and Nick's biological child. However, Serena soon double-crossed Fred in the hopes of securing access to the baby. Her plan backfired once Fred told Tuello of her own crimes, seeing them both end the season under arrest and facing trial.

Where will season 4 take us?

Season 4 is set to see June continue her role as the head of the resistance as the likes of Aunt Lydia seek to find and destroy her. Meanwhile, Hannah, her daughter Hannah is used as a weapon in the war.

Will there be a season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale?

Yes, it has been confirmed there will be a fifth instalment of the hit series.

The Handmaid's Tale is available to watch on Sundays on Channel 4 and on All 4.