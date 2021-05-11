How to watch It's A Sin starring Olly Alexander

It's A Sin press image. Picture: Press/Channel 4

By Jenny Mensah

Elton John and Olly Alexander performed a cover of The Pet Shop Boys' It's A Sin in as a tribute to the show and the fight against AIDS at the BRIT Awards 2021.

The BRIT Awards 2021 took time out to pay tribute to Russell T Davies' It's A Sin and to look back at the tragedy of the 1980s AIDS epidemic, while celebrating how far we've come in fighting the disease.

Elton John and Years and Years singer Olly Alexander took to the stage at The O2, London to perform The Pet Shop Boys song, with their rendition raising funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

If you never got round to watching the powerful series the first time around, how can you watch It's A Sin and will there be another series? Find out below.

READ MORE: BRIT Awards 2021 winners See the full list here

How to watch It's A Sin?

It's A Sin is available to watch on All4.

What is It's A Sin about?

The emotional Channel 4 miniseries follows a group of friends who deal with the arrival of AIDS in the UK. Spanning from from 1981-1991, It's A Sin highlights the heartbreaking loss, cruelty, fear-mongering and misinformation which occurred during the tragic period.

Who stars in It's A Sin?

It's A Sin stars Years and Years' Olly Alexander as Ritchie Tozer, Lydia West as Jill Baxter, Omari Douglas as Roscoe Babatunde, Callum Scott Howells as Colin Morris-Jones and Nathaniel Curtis as Ash Mukherjee. Stellar supporting roles come from the likes of Keeley Hawes, who plays Ritchie's mother in the drama.

Will there be another It's A Sin series?

"There isn’t a second season," Russell T Davies told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was lovely. It said everything I wanted to say. The only long-running thing I’ve ever done is Doctor Who and that’s because Doctor Who is designed to be long running."

READ MORE: Elton John can't wait to never sing Crocodile Rock again