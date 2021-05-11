BRIT Awards 2021 winners: See the full list here

Arlo Parks took home the BRIT Award for best Breakthrough Artist. Picture: Press/Alex Kurunis

By Jenny Mensah

The BRIT Awards 2021 took place on Tuesday 11 May at The O2, London. Find out who took home a gong on the night here.

Kicked off by a performance from Coldplay, the ceremony presented one of many firsts, seeing organisers come together with the Government to hold the UK's first major indoor music event since the coronavirus pandemic.

But who took home an award among the nominees, which included everyone from Arlo Parks to the Foo Fighters?

See the full list of winners here.

Haim picked up the International Group gong. Picture: Press via Chuffmedia

Who won a 2021 BRIT Award?

See the list of winners here:

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

ARLO PARKS

BRITISH GROUP

LITTLE MIX

MALE SOLO ARTIST

J HUS

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

BILLIE EILISH

FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

DUA LIPA

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

THE WEEKND

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

HAIM

BRITISH SINGLE WITH MASTERCARD

HARRY STYLES - WATERMELON SUGAR

GLOBAL ICON

TAYLOR SWIFT

MASTERCARD ALBUM

DUA LIPA - FUTURE NOSTALGIA

BRITs RISING STAR*

*Identified by a panel of critics, influencers, writers and composers.

GRIFF WARNER (Winner)

PA SALIEU WARNER, WARNER MUSIC

RINA SAWAYAMA, DIRTY HIT

