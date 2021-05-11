BRIT Awards 2021 winners: See the full list here
11 May 2021, 22:23 | Updated: 11 May 2021, 23:00
The BRIT Awards 2021 took place on Tuesday 11 May at The O2, London. Find out who took home a gong on the night here.
The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard took place on Tuesday 11 May at The O2 London.
Kicked off by a performance from Coldplay, the ceremony presented one of many firsts, seeing organisers come together with the Government to hold the UK's first major indoor music event since the coronavirus pandemic.
But who took home an award among the nominees, which included everyone from Arlo Parks to the Foo Fighters?
See the full list of winners here.
Who won a 2021 BRIT Award?
See the list of winners here:
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST
ARLO PARKS
BRITISH GROUP
LITTLE MIX
MALE SOLO ARTIST
J HUS
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
BILLIE EILISH
FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
DUA LIPA
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
THE WEEKND
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
HAIM
BRITISH SINGLE WITH MASTERCARD
HARRY STYLES - WATERMELON SUGAR
GLOBAL ICON
TAYLOR SWIFT
MASTERCARD ALBUM
DUA LIPA - FUTURE NOSTALGIA
BRITs RISING STAR*
*Identified by a panel of critics, influencers, writers and composers.
GRIFF WARNER (Winner)
PA SALIEU WARNER, WARNER MUSIC
RINA SAWAYAMA, DIRTY HIT
