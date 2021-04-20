GOT's Iron Throne statue is coming to Leicester Square for 10th anniversary

The Iron Throne is coming to Leicester Square. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Game of Thrones' Iron Throne will be unveiled as a statue to celebrate 10 years since the show aired in the UK as part of the Scenes in the Square trail.

The Iron Throne from Game of Thrones is set to be brought to London's Leicester Square.

The iconic seat from the hit HBO series will be unveiled as a statue to celebrate 10 years since the show first aired on UK screens.

The Iron Throne will be part of the Scenes in the Square trail and will join nine entertainment icons from the past 100 years, first unveiled in late February 2020.

Game of Thrones will be the first TV show celebrated on the trail, which includes the likes of Harry Potter, Laurel & Hardy, Bugs Bunny, Gene Kelly in Singin’ in the Rain, Mary Poppins, Mr Bean, Paddington and iconic DC superheroes Batman and Wonder Woman.

Additional plots in Leicester Square will see new film and entertainment statues take up temporary residence over the next two years, with organisers promising many much-loved and diverse movie icons to come.

Meanwhile, the new 4K ultra HD release of all individual seasons of GOT is available, while the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming in 2022.

Mark Williams, Director of Destination Marketing for Heart of London, comments: "The trail is a true celebration of entertainment, paying tribute to film, theatre and now television. We’re excited to be able to honour the legacy of one of the world’s most popular TV shows of all time as part of our Scenes in the Square trail. Thanks to Westminster City Council for their continued support; we’re looking forward to welcoming people back into the Heart of London this Summer and encourage fans to come down and see the Iron Throne in all its glory, alongside the additional statues in the square."

Polly Cochrane, WarnerMedia Country Manager for UK and Ireland, comments: “We are delighted that The Iron Throne will be joining the most iconic characters and actors in entertainment as part of the Scenes in the Square Leicester Square trail. Game of Thrones has been enthralling fans for 10 years and we are excited to continue to share its legacy with everyone as we look forward to the next chapter in the franchise."

