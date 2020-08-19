WATCH: Oldham Council enlists GOT's James Cosmo to urge public follow COVID-19 guidance

19 August 2020, 15:13 | Updated: 19 August 2020, 15:21

The Game Of Thrones actor, who played the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, has implored the public to follow coronavirus guidance or risk going into lockdown.

Game of Thrones' James Cosmo has recorded a message on behalf of Oldham Council, urging members of the public to follow coronavirus guidance.

The area in Greater Manchester has been identified as one of those at risk of tighter lockdown restrictions, so the council has taken drastic action by enlisting the help of the Scottish actor to deliver a powerful message.

Cosmo - who played Jeor Mormont the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch in the hit show - begins his video message: "Houses of Oldham, it’s your Lord Commander".

He continues: "Lockdown is coming if you don’t act now and follow the coronavirus guidelines, so stay safe and follow the guidance

"Everyone stay safe and God bless you."

Watch him deliver the important message in their video above.

READ MORE: Game of Thrones fans spot plastic bottles in finale

Oldham Council enlists help from Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo to urge public to force coronavirus rules
Oldham Council enlists help from Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo to urge public to force coronavirus rules. Picture: 1.Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images 2. TikTok/Oldham Council

WATCH: Kit Harington cries in final Game of Thrones script reading

It's not the first time a Game of Thrones cast member has done a good deed for members of the public.

Last year saw stars of the series join forces to send their well wishes to an 88-year-old hospice patient, who was a huge fan of the show.

The likes of Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth, joined 10 stars who took part in a video message to to octogenarian Claire Walton preparing her for the epic battle scene she was about to watch.

See their touching video message below:

READ MORE: Emilia Clarke exposes Game of Thrones' coffee cup culprit

