Heartstopper soundtrack: All the songs played in the Netflix series
26 April 2022, 19:00 | Updated: 26 April 2022, 19:49
The teen LGBTQ+ drama has gone down a storm on Netflix and so has its accompanying soundtrack. Get every song played in the series here.
Heartstopper is the latest series on Netflix that's won over the hearts and minds of audiences.
The new coming-of-age drama, which is based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels of the same name, has found a whole new audience on the streaming giant- and with good reason.
The LGBTQ+ series, which tells the love story of teenage boys Nick and Charlie, is gaining plenty of attention for its positive portrayal of Queer relationships.
The same can be said of its glorious soundtrack, which includes everyone from Wolf Alice to Beabadoobe, leaving audiences frantically searching for the artists behind their favourite love songs on the show.
Thankfully, you need wonder no more. Get the soundtrack for Netflix's Heartstopper in order of when they appear in the series.
What's on the Heartstoppper soundtrack?
Heartstoppper episode 1 soundtrack:
- Want Me - Baby Queen
- Lovesick - Peace
- Dover Beach - Baby Queen
- Don't Delete The Kisses - Wolf Alice
Heartstoppper episode 2 soundtrack:
- Sappho by Frankie Cosmos
- Girls by Girl in Red
- Dance with Me - beabadoobee
- Why Am I Like This? - Orla Gartland
Heartstoppper episode 3 soundtrack:
- My Own Person - Smoothboi Ezra
- Telephone - Waterparks
- LUCID - Rina Sawayama
- Clearest Blue - CHVRCHES
- Alaska (Toby Green Remix) - Maggie Rogers
Heartstoppper episode 4 soundtrack:
- What's It Gonna Be? - Shura
- Heart - Flor
Heartstoppper episode 5 soundtrack:
- nothing else i could do - ella jane
- UrbanAngel1999 - Thomas Headon
- If You Want To - beabadoobee
- Buzzkill - Baby Queen
- Fever Dream - mxmtoon
- Paper Mache World - Matilda Mann
- I Want To Be With You - chloe moriondo
Heartstoppper episode 6 soundtrack:
- Knock Me Off My Feet - SOAK
- Flirting With Her - Sir Babygirl
Heartstoppper episode 7 soundtrack:
- Bang Bang Bang - Lauran Hibberd
- Tired - beabadoobee
- Any Other Way - Tomberlin
- Smokey Eyes - Lincoln
Heartstoppper episode 8 soundtrack:
- Our Window - Noah and The Whale
- Because I Love You - Montaigne
- Close To You - Dayglow
- Moment In The Sun - Sunflower Bean
- I Belong In Your Arms (Photek Remix) - Chairlift
Heartstopper is available to stream now on Netflix.
