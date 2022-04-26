Heartstopper soundtrack: All the songs played in the Netflix series

The Heartstopper soundtrack is getting plenty of attention. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The teen LGBTQ+ drama has gone down a storm on Netflix and so has its accompanying soundtrack. Get every song played in the series here.

Heartstopper is the latest series on Netflix that's won over the hearts and minds of audiences.

The new coming-of-age drama, which is based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels of the same name, has found a whole new audience on the streaming giant- and with good reason.

The LGBTQ+ series, which tells the love story of teenage boys Nick and Charlie, is gaining plenty of attention for its positive portrayal of Queer relationships.

The same can be said of its glorious soundtrack, which includes everyone from Wolf Alice to Beabadoobe, leaving audiences frantically searching for the artists behind their favourite love songs on the show.

Thankfully, you need wonder no more. Get the soundtrack for Netflix's Heartstopper in order of when they appear in the series.

What's on the Heartstoppper soundtrack?

Heartstoppper episode 1 soundtrack:

Want Me - Baby Queen

Lovesick - Peace

Dover Beach - Baby Queen

Don't Delete The Kisses - Wolf Alice

Heartstoppper episode 2 soundtrack:

Sappho by Frankie Cosmos

Girls by Girl in Red

Dance with Me - beabadoobee

Why Am I Like This? - Orla Gartland

Heartstoppper episode 3 soundtrack:

My Own Person - Smoothboi Ezra

Telephone - Waterparks

LUCID - Rina Sawayama

Clearest Blue - CHVRCHES

Alaska (Toby Green Remix) - Maggie Rogers

Heartstoppper episode 4 soundtrack:

What's It Gonna Be? - Shura

Heart - Flor

Heartstoppper episode 5 soundtrack:

nothing else i could do - ella jane

UrbanAngel1999 - Thomas Headon

If You Want To - beabadoobee

Buzzkill - Baby Queen

Fever Dream - mxmtoon

Paper Mache World - Matilda Mann

I Want To Be With You - chloe moriondo

Heartstoppper episode 6 soundtrack:

Knock Me Off My Feet - SOAK

Flirting With Her - Sir Babygirl

Heartstoppper episode 7 soundtrack:

Bang Bang Bang - Lauran Hibberd

Tired - beabadoobee

Any Other Way - Tomberlin

Smokey Eyes - Lincoln

Heartstoppper episode 8 soundtrack:

Our Window - Noah and The Whale

Because I Love You - Montaigne

Close To You - Dayglow

Moment In The Sun - Sunflower Bean

I Belong In Your Arms (Photek Remix) - Chairlift

Heartstopper is available to stream now on Netflix.

