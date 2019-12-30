Gavin & Stacey's Neil 'The Baby' actor says James Corden will make Season 4 if fans want it

Oscar Hartland, who played Smithy and Nessa's child, has revealed what James Corden said to him about the possibility of a full season.



Gavin & Stacey star Oscar Hartland has teased we could possibly see a season four of the hit sitcom.

The 10-year-old portrayed Neil 'The Baby'- the son of Smithy and Nessa who are played by the show’s co-creators and writers James Corden and Ruth Jones.

Watch him discuss the show above.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain about the possibility of a fourth Hartland teased: "I did ask James in the process of filming. He said it's just what the people want.

"Me, I would love it to happen. It really depends what other people think about it and if they like it or not."

Talking about the end of the Christmas special, which saw Nessa propose to Smithy in a cliffhanger, he revealed: "I didn’t know about that. I was so excited at the time I was like, there has to be a season four and maybe a special."

Gavin & Stacey fans are still irate after fishing trip remains a secret in Christmas special

Oscar Hartland who played Neil 'The Baby in Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. Picture: ITV/GMB

Hartland first appeared as Neil 'The Baby' in 2009, but revealed he wasn't a shoe-in to play the role again and re auditioned for a role in the show among professional actors.

He said: "I didn't really get my hopes up as there were other people who did acting. I was in a couple of newspapers because I was in it before and they noticed me.

"I did my audition in Cardiff and a few weeks later I found out I got the job. I was so excited, it was really cool."

He added: "I thought I was getting a different part but I actually got Neil. I was really excited about filming."

Gavin & Stacey cast drank while filming pub scene of Christmas special

There's no denying there's an audience for a new full season of the show, after it was dubbed the most viewed Christmas show in a decade.

The episode, broadcast on BBC One, was watched by an average 11.6 million people, making it the biggest festive special since 2008. It secured 49.2% of the total viewing audience during its slot, according to the BBC.

While the show was left on an agonising cliffhanger, many were equally stressed about the fact the mystery of the fishing trip was left unrevealed.

Joanna Page, who plays the show's titular Stacey, teased ahead of the special that we may finally find out what happened between Bryn (Rob Brydon) and his nephew Jason (Robert Wilfort)

It all began to unravel when Stacey's mum Gwen (Melanie Walters) gave everyone framed pictures of their memories throughout the years.

Things things seemed to turn sour when Jason and Bryn were given pictures of "day two" of their infamous fishing trip, which almost led to its secret being revealed once and for all.

However, Bryn's confession was interrupted by Gavin and Stacey's kids wanting to open their selection boxes, and it's fair to say many fans were not amused.

See some of their reactions here:

i really hope there’s going to be another gavin & stacey because what happened on that fishing trip is driving me mad — Dior Chapman (@DiorChapman) December 27, 2019

I can’t believe Gavin & Stacey just played us with the fishing trip like that. FUMING. christmas ruined. — Beth🌛 (@bltwistxo) December 25, 2019

What happened on the fishing trip?

How many kids do Gavin&Stacey have?😮

Will Smithy say yes to Ness?...



I NEED ANSWERS😩🙄 — rochelle💋 (@rochellejones02) December 26, 2019

Watch Mathew Horne talk to Radio X about everything from the hit show to his relationship with James Corden: