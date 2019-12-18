Gavin & Stacey's Joanna Page says fishing trip mystery may be revealed in Christmas special
18 December 2019, 15:19 | Updated: 18 December 2019, 15:21
The star has hinted that there may be "a conversation" about the embarrassing moment in the new episode.
It's one of Gavin And Stacey's running jokes - but the mystery of what happened on THAT fishing trip may finally be revealed in this year's Christmas special.
All the show's fans know is that that something embarrassing happened between Bryn (played by Rob Brydon) and his nephew Jason (Robert Wilfort) while the pair were out fishing a few years back.
The shameful secret has not been revealed since the series began in 2007.
But Joanna Page, who plays Stacey Shipman in the popular BBC comedy has hinted that we may find out more about the cringeworthy incident.
Speaking on This Morning yesterday (17 December), Joanna revealed: "Tune in because there might just be a conversation about the fishing trip."
She also said of the Christmas special: "There are lots of old things and exciting new things.
"Everything you wanted and loved about it, but lots of new stuff."
Fans have tried to piece together what the embarrassing incident exactly was and from other mentions, it would appear that they had to do it because they were cold, they were on their knees and nudity may have been involved.
Bryn has since said, however, that whatever happened was "legal in Wales"...
Watch the full trailer for the 2019 Gavin & Stacey Christmas special:
The Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special 2019 will air at 8.30pm on Christmas Day.