Gary Lineker talks bromance with "extraordinary" Gazza

Gazza and Gary Lineker have remained close friends since their playing days. Picture: AFP/Mirrorpix

The England football legend has talked about his friendship with Paul Gascoigne on The Manatomy Podcast.

Football legend and former England striker Gary Lineker has revealed his long-standing bromance with another former football legend: Paul Gascoigne.

In the latest episode of Danny Wallace and Phil Hilton's The Manatomy Podcast, Lineker discusses the affection shared between himself and the loveable rogue that is Gazza.

"He always tells me that, ‘If it had been any bloke, it would have been you’” said the Match Of The Day host when asked about Gazza fancying him.

Throughout the podcast, where guests address vanities and insecurities, Lineker is pressed by the host Wallace about something Gazza said whilst they were teammates.

Relaying Gazza's quote, Wallace says: "You know why I like Gary Lineker, I like his body. What a lovely body. Unbelievable. It was so smooth. I fancied him!”

Lineker played alongside Gazza for England and Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: Getty

“Told you I was hairless!" Lineker then replies before Wallace resumes the Gascoigne quote.

"I used to see him getting a massage after the game and I thought, ‘wow’, he is beautiful.” Wallace continues.

In between the laughter, Lineker goes on to add: “He calls me regularly when he’s in good shape, and he always tells me that, ‘If it had been any bloke, it would have been you’."

"I love Gazza, he’s an extraordinary man.”

Goalscorers Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne celebrate after winning the 1991 FA Cup semi-final against rivals Arsenal. (Photo by Dan Smith/Allsport/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

During his guest appearance on the podcast, Lineker also talks about fitness regimes in modern football, saying "I would have been so much better” if he was playing today.

Gary Lineker played for England between 1984 and 1992, becoming the country's only World Cup Golden Boot winner until Harry Kane also achieved the same feat in 2018.

He played alongside Paul Gascoigne at Tottenham Hotspur from 1989 to 1992, where their friendship evidently blossomed.