Internet reacts as Gary Lineker is pictured shopping without face mask

20 October 2020, 12:16 | Updated: 20 October 2020, 12:35

Gary Lineker in 2018
Gary Lineker in 2018. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The Match of The Day presenter and former footballer apologised and blamed "old age" for his blunder. See the reactions online.

Gary Lineker trended this week after being pictured without a face mask while shopping.

The Match of the Day presenter is known for his pro-mask stance, so fans were shocked to see the former England footballer caught without one in a photo shared by the Daily Star.

The pundit was quick to apologise for his error even ahead of the story being leaked, writing on Twitter: "In my old age, I went into a store and forgot to put my mask on. Was wondering why people were giving me daggers. Realised after a couple of minutes and hastily put it on. Felt awful and embarrassed. Apologies to those present."

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to stop the story being shared online and many rushed to react to the blunder and criticise the star.

One simply wrote: "Do as I say, not as I do".

One Twitter user even suggested he was lying about forgetting it.

Another commenter remarked: "Gary Lineker the Epitome of a modern day Hypocrite..."

One called him both a "plonker" and a "hypocrite".

Many pointed out Lineker's own past tweets which included the question: "Why would anyone object to wearing a mask in a shop? Not exactly a hardship. What a country of snowflakes we've become."

READ MORE: Anais Gallagher responds to dad Noel's comments on not wearing a mask

However, not everyone was so quick to judge Lineker so harshly. Some leapt in to defend him and remind others that it's an easy mistake to make.

Another wrote: "Unfair! I am very much in favour of masks and I can't stand Gary Lineker, but anyone can be forgetful."

Whether or not it was a genuine mistake, we're sure Lineker will be keeping his mask firmly attached to his face from now on.

READ MORE: Ian Brown records anti-lockdown song Little Seed Big Tree

Latest On Radio X

Classic Blink 182 line-up of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge with Vanessa Carlton

Classic Blink 182 mashed-up with Vanessa Carlton is pure 00s nostalgia

Music News

Blondie announce 2021 UK tour

Blondie announce 2021 UK tour with Garbage as special guests

Music News

Best British Debut Albums

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Features

The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Earth, the late Wind & Fire's Maurice White

Foo Fighters' Walk mashed up with Earth, Wind & Fire's September is epic

Foo Fighters

Nothing But Thieves Conor Mason talks playing Impossible at Abbey Road

Nothing But Thieves talk "unbelievable" moment performing Impossible at Abbey Road

Music News

Chad Smith

RHCP's Chad Smith supports daughter Ava Maybee's musical debut

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles plays The Cube live on air

Chris Moyles attempts his own version of The Cube

Tim Peake was live in the studio and Chris Moyles was curious about something

Tim Peake visited the studio and Chris had one important question
This week's Lip Reading game was classic

This week's Lip Reading Game was an absolute classic!

The Chris Moyles Show's Singalone Live this week is the best ever

This caller absolutely smashed his Singalone Live on The Chris Moyles Show!