Internet reacts as Gary Lineker is pictured shopping without face mask
20 October 2020, 12:16 | Updated: 20 October 2020, 12:35
The Match of The Day presenter and former footballer apologised and blamed "old age" for his blunder. See the reactions online.
Gary Lineker trended this week after being pictured without a face mask while shopping.
The Match of the Day presenter is known for his pro-mask stance, so fans were shocked to see the former England footballer caught without one in a photo shared by the Daily Star.
Gary Lineker shops without face mask - after slating people who don't wear them https://t.co/WOxNEyxjzF— 🇬🇧 ℙ𝕒𝕦𝕝 🇬🇧 (@PaulLeMay16) October 19, 2020
The pundit was quick to apologise for his error even ahead of the story being leaked, writing on Twitter: "In my old age, I went into a store and forgot to put my mask on. Was wondering why people were giving me daggers. Realised after a couple of minutes and hastily put it on. Felt awful and embarrassed. Apologies to those present."
In my old age, I went into a store and forgot to put my mask on. Was wondering why people were giving me daggers. Realised after a couple of minutes and hastily put it on. Felt awful and embarrassed. Apologies to those present.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 19, 2020
Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to stop the story being shared online and many rushed to react to the blunder and criticise the star.
One simply wrote: "Do as I say, not as I do".
Do as I say, not as I do ... https://t.co/WafftUoUpz— Susan Hall AM (@Councillorsuzie) October 19, 2020
One Twitter user even suggested he was lying about forgetting it.
Yeah, of course you did.... pic.twitter.com/HmVcvaW40w— Mister Magoo (@RenweardPress) October 20, 2020
Another commenter remarked: "Gary Lineker the Epitome of a modern day Hypocrite..."
Gary Lineker the Epitome of a modern day Hypocrite... @GaryLineker https://t.co/lCXZ6UlSgQ— Terry Williams (@KennyandHattie) October 20, 2020
One called him both a "plonker" and a "hypocrite".
He Really Is A Prize Hypocrite Plonker! https://t.co/PbJCBYAWC7— Bob For A Full Brexit (@boblister_poole) October 20, 2020
Many pointed out Lineker's own past tweets which included the question: "Why would anyone object to wearing a mask in a shop? Not exactly a hardship. What a country of snowflakes we've become."
October 20, 2020
However, not everyone was so quick to judge Lineker so harshly. Some leapt in to defend him and remind others that it's an easy mistake to make.
I did this a couple of weeks ago but I'd only got as far as lobby area. The security man politely reminded me. I was mortified. Easily done. Just as well I'm not someone the right wing media love to have a pop at.— Steph Geraghty (@StephGeraghty2) October 20, 2020
I’ve done exactly the same! 🙈— Michelle Coupland (@michelleisnot50) October 20, 2020
Not to worry Gary your only human I forgot to take my wallet when going shopping didn’t realise it until I had put my shopping through the check out now that was EMBARRASSING.— Philip Brannan (@philipBrannan1) October 20, 2020
Another wrote: "Unfair! I am very much in favour of masks and I can't stand Gary Lineker, but anyone can be forgetful."
Unfair! I am very much in favour of masks and I can't stand Gary Lineker, but anyone can be forgetful.— Andrew Bennett (@AndrewB66968157) October 20, 2020
Whether or not it was a genuine mistake, we're sure Lineker will be keeping his mask firmly attached to his face from now on.
