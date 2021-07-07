The Crown's Emma Corrin changes pronouns and shares powerful chest binder image

Emma Corrin has shared a powerful image while changing her pronouns . Picture: Franco Origlia/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Crown star, who plays Princess Diana in the hit Netflix series, has changed their pronouns to She/They on Instagram.

Emma Corrin has shared a powerful image of themselves with a homemade chest binder on social media.

The Crown actor, who played Princess Diana in season 4 of the hit Netflix series, took to Instagram to share the image, while quietly updating their pronouns on the platform.

Sharing the image, she wrote: "some time before I bought my first binder, messing around with

@sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool."

The Golden Globe winner added: "It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it".

Corrin has also since updated the pronoun section on their Instagram bio to now read “she/they”.

Emma Corrin changes pronouns to She/They. Picture: Instagram/Emma Corrin

This means the 25-year-old is now happy to be referred to as 'She' or by the gender neutral option, 'They'.

While Corrin has never explicitly made an announcement about their sexuality, they began to refer to themselves as 'queer' on social media this year and have referenced girlfriends in past interviews.

On April 7 2021, the actor shared an image of themselves in POP magazine dressed in a wedding dress with the caption: "ur fave queer bride".

In a special video interview with Vanity Fair, which saw them play a game of Never Have I Ever with Jessica Alba, Kelly Rowland, Kelly Sawyer and Cecily Strong, the stars were all asked if they ever kept a partner’s item of clothing to sniff it.

Out of all four, Rowland and Corrin both took a swig of their cocktails and when Alba went on to ask Corrin if their partner knew about it, Corrin shyly replied: "She did know, yes."

“Eu nunca peguei uma peça de roupa de uma pessoa para poder ficar cheirando...” 😹🥃pic.twitter.com/QOESEfHUkf — Emma Corrin Brasil (@emmacorrinbr) April 15, 2021

