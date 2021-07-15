Emma Corrin shares Instagram post on Non-Binary Awareness week

Emma Corrin in 2021. Picture: Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

By Jenny Mensah

The Crown star has taken to their Instagram stories to repost a message which was originally shared by Drag Queen UK's Bimini Bon Boulash.

Emma Corrin has shared an informative message on Instagram during Non-Binary Awareness Week.

The actor, who is most known for playing Princess Diana in The Crown, took to their stories on the platform to share a definition of non-binary, from Drag Race UK's Bimini Bon Boulash, which read: "Non-binary refers to a range of gender identities that aren't man or woman."

The definition, which was a repost from the gender-fluid drag artist, adds: "There's no singular way to identify with the label or its meaning - some non-binary people identify more closely with masculinity or femininity, with both or with neither."

See the post below:

Emma Corrin shares Bimini Bon Boulash's post on Non-Binary Awareness week. Picture: Instagram/emmalouisecorrin

READ MORE - Emmys 2021: Date, predictions, nominations and how to watch

The post comes after Corrin shared a candid image in a homemade chest binder and changed their pronouns to "she/they" on Instagram.

Sharing the image, she wrote: "some time before I bought my first binder, messing around with

@sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool."

The Golden Globe winner added: "It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it".

READ MORE: The Crown's Emma Corrin changes pronouns and shares powerful chest binder image

Corrin has plenty of reason to celebrate, after being nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series this week for her role in The Crown.

The Netflix drama, which is based on the British Royal Family, has swooped up 24 nods in total by the television academy.

Sharing an image of themselves as Princess Diana, they wrote: "This is just BEYOND. Thank you so much @televisionacad and insanely proud of the whole @thecrownnetflix family."

Paying tribute to trans actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who has also received a nod for her role in Pose, she added: "ALSO want to say how honoured and proud I am to be nominated alongside these incredible women - @mjrodriguez7 u are my absolute icon and the fact u might know my name because of this is mind blowing to me !!!"

READ MORE - Emmys 2021: Date, predictions, nominations and how to watch