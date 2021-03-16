Elliot Page gives first interview since coming out as trans with TIME magazine cover

16 March 2021, 16:07 | Updated: 16 March 2021, 19:30

Elliot Page in 2019
Elliot Page has featured in a TIME Magazine feature. Picture: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

By Jenny Mensah

The actor has opened up for the first time about his journey to becoming a transgender man and revealed his "lifesaving" top surgery.

Elliot Page has featured on the cover of TIME Magazine and opened up about this transgender journey.

The actor trended across the globe last year when he revealed that he was trans and his pronouns were "he/they".

Now, the Umbrella Academy star has given his first interview since the announcement, appearing in a feature in the magazine, where he talks about his identity and undertaking chest surgery.

Sharing the cover on their own Twitter account, he wrote: "With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me & great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate & discrimination in all its forms."

"I felt like a boy," Page said of his childhood. "I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday."

Despite coming out as gay in 2014 and getting married to choreographer Emma Portner in 2018, Page revealed how he still experienced body dysmorphia and was never fully comfortable in his own skin.

"The difference in how I felt before coming out as gay to after was massive," he said."But did the discomfort in my body ever go away? No, no, no, no."

READ MORE: Sir Ian McKellen praises Elliot Page for coming out as trans

In the interview, which also includes images of Page as a child, the Juno actor opened up about undergoing "top surgery," which he says he's looked forward to since the "total hell" of puberty.

"It has completely transformed my life,” he says adding that top surgery was "not only life-changing but lifesaving."

The actor's mother also supports him completely. "She wants me to be who I am and supports me fully," Page says. "It is a testament to how people really change."

However, Page does recognise how lucky he is and wants to use his platform to help those who don't have a voice.

"My privilege has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today," he said, "and of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can".

Discussing recent US legislation aimed at restricting trans rights, he added: "If we could just celebrate all the wonderful complexities of people, the world would be such a better place."

If you have been affected by the themes in this story, please seek advice from the helplines below:

Trans Helpline

www.trans.ac.uk

Tel: 0300 330 0630

Transgender Support

transgender-trend.com

Mermaids

mermaidsuk.org.uk

Lesbian, Gay, Bi & Trans advice at Support U

https://www.supportu.org.uk/

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh at BBC America And AMC's "Killing Eve" Season 2 - Red Carpet

Killing Eve 4 will be final season, premiere date shared

ITV's Grace starring John Simm and Richie Campbell

Grace: When is the next episode of the ITV drama?

Line of Duty

Line of Duty series 6: Trailer, start date, cast, plot & more

Oscar nominations 2021: Mank, Promising Young Woman, Nomadland - here's the full list of films and stars in the running
James Newman

Eurovision 2021: Who is the UK's entry James Newman?

Latest On Radio X

The Rolling Stones' Bigger Bang tour in 2006: one of the highest-grossing tours of all time

The Top 10 highest grossing tours of all time

Features

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher slams idea Oasis had two frontmen

Liam Gallagher

Van Halen in concert in 2015

GRAMMYs 2021: Why wasn't there an Eddie Van Halen tribute performance?

Ed Sheeran 'Jackson Pollocky' painting raises £51,000 in cancer charity raffle

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO – Show

When Mark Hoppus wasn't recognised by actual Blink 182 fans in London

Nandi Bushell's Plug In Baby

Watch Nandi Bushell cover Muse's Plug In Baby

Muse

Keith Flint and Maxim of The Prodigy playing Brixton Academy in 1996

These classic rave tracks will send you back to the 90s

Features

Rag'n'Bone Man

Rag 'n' Bone Man announces 2021 Life By Misadventure Tour

Rag 'N' Bone Man

The Strokes win best album at 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Premiere Ceremony

The Strokes win first ever GRAMMY with the most awkward acceptance speech