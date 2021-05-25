Elliot Page shares joyful milestone with shirtless pool photo of "first pool trunks"

The actor has been praised after sharing a snap of himself beaming in his first swimming trunks since announcing his transition.

By Jenny Mensah

Elliot Page has shared another milestone in his trans journey by sharing a poolside snap.

The Umbrella Academy actor trended across the globe in 2020 when he announced he was a trans man and his pronouns were "he/they".

Now the star has marked a new milestone, sharing a confident and beaming image of himself in swimming trunks, after having top surgery.

See his photo below, which he captioned: "Trans bb’s first swim trunks".

Fans and celebrities alike have rushed to praised the actor, with the photo reaching over two million likes at time of writing this article.

Page previously confirmed that he had undertaken top surgery, which he revealed he'd been looking forward to since the "total hell" of puberty.

"It has completely transformed my life,” he told TIME Magazine. He added that the surgery was "not only life-changing but lifesaving."

Sharing his momentous TIME cover, the Juno star wrote: "With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me & great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate & discrimination in all its forms."

With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me & great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate & discrimination in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/5yr8TYywTn — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) March 16, 2021

Elliot also spoke about his transition in a special sit down with Oprah Winfrey, marking his first ever TV interview since becoming a trans man.

Asked by the legendary TV personality what has brought him the most joy about his transition, the 34-year-old actor replied: "Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'there I am'. And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked, I'm not having all these little moments that used to be...

"Just being in a T-shirt. It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the, probably the first time. Tears of joy."

Watch the short trailer for their interview here:

Elliot Page's Oprah interview is available to watch now on Apple TV+.

If you have been affected by the themes in this story, please seek advice from the helplines below:

Trans Helpline

www.trans.ac.uk

Tel: 0300 330 0630

Transgender Support

transgender-trend.com

Mermaids

mermaidsuk.org.uk

Lesbian, Gay, Bi & Trans advice at Support U

https://www.supportu.org.uk/