David Ginola is more than happy to eat anus in the I'm A Celeb castle

David Ginola is headed into the I'm A Celeb castle. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

The football legend is among the showbiz contestants set for the ITV celebrity competition and he's revealed he'll eat anything if he's starving.

David Ginola is happy to eat animal anus if he's "starving" on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The former footballer is one of the showbiz contestants confirmed for the 21st series of the competition, which is taking place in the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales again this year.

ITV has shared a clip of the celebs headed into the castle and the Frenchman has already discussed what he'd be willing to eat if he was hungry enough.

"I know English people, they can’t understand why we eat snails in France, he said, speaking to camera. "But snails are very nice.

"Of I’m starving; fish eyeball, anus. Bring me any anus. I will eat any anus if I’m starving.”

Watch the cast in action in our video above and find out more about the former footballer here.

Introducing your Celebrities for 2021 🏰 ⭐️ #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on @itv, @wearestv and ITV Hub pic.twitter.com/47OSY8Lk0j — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2021

What football teams did David Ginola play for?

David Ginola played for French team Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Everton.

David Ginola has talked about his upcoming stint on the ITV reality show. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

How old is David Ginola?

David Ginola was born on 25 January 1967 and at the time of writing this article is 54 years old.

Who's in the cast of I'm A Celeb 2021?

Frankie Bridge, former member of The Saturdays

Arlene Phillips, choreographer and former Strictly judge

Naughty Boy, Music producer

Kadeena Cox, Paralympic champion

Matty Lee, Olympic diving champion

David Ginola, Legendary footballer

DJ Locksmith, member of Rudimental

DJ Snoochie, DJ and personality

Louise Minchin, Former BBC Presenter

Danny Miller, Emmerdale actor

Richard Madeley, Louise Minchin, Frankie Bridge and David Ginola are all confirmed for I'm A Celeb 2021. Picture: 1. HGL/GC Images 2. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty 3. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty 4. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

When does I'm A Celeb 2021 start?

I'm A Celeb starts on 21 November from 9pm on ITV and the ITV Hub.

Where will I'm A Celeb 2021 take place?

The show will take place in the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales for another series.

Who's hosting I'm A Celeb 2021?

The reality competition will be hosted by the one and only Ant and Dec.