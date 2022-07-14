David Beckham confirms Netflix docuseries about his life and career

David Beckham has announced a Netflix documentary series. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The legendary footballer has revealed a Netflix documentary series is set to chart his life and career.

David Beckham is set to be the subject of a Netflix docuseries.

The iconic English footballer has announced that he's teamed up with the streaming giant to tell the story of his "life and career".

Taking to Instagram, the legendary footballer wrote: "I’m excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career"

He added: "The series will feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey. The series is directed and produced by Academy Award winners @fisherstevens and John Battsek. Watch this space…"

Beckham enjoyed a hugely successful football career where he represented the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid and made 115 appearances for England.

While his marriage to Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has kept the pair in the spotlight, the footballer's businesses and tireless charity work and advocacy has made him one of the biggest icons of his time.

There's no word yet on when Beckham's documentary will be released, but in the words of the sporting legend: "Watch this space…"

