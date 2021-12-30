ROONEY documentary on Amazon Prime: Release date, trailers and how to watch it

Amazon's ROONEY documentary is released in February 2022. Picture: YouTube/Amazon Prime Sport

By Jenny Mensah

The release date for Wayne Rooney's Amazon documentary has been unveiled. Find out more about the show and watch its official trailer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wayne Rooney's highly-anticipated Amazon original documentary, ROONEY, has been given a release date.

The former Man United and England goalscorer has always been scrutinised by the press both on and off the pitch, but this new programme sets to tell the story of Rooney's life and career from his own words and from the testimony of those closest to him.

But when is ROONEY released and what can we expect from it?

Watch the trailer and find out more about the documentary below.

READ MORE: Roberto Baggio - From youth football to The World Cup, the true story behind Netflix's biopic

When Is ROONEY out on Amazon Prime?

ROONEY comes to Prime Video Sport on 11th February 2022.

How can you watch the ROONEY documentary?

ROONEY will be available exclusively Amazon Prime Video and available to watch with a subscription.

What who stars in the ROONEY documentary?

The programme will feature first hand testimonials from Wayne and Colleen Rooney, Rooney's father and close family members and contributions from the likes of David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Thierry Henry. Rooney's former managers David Moyes and Sven Goran Eriksson will also provide testimonies about England's all-time record goalscorer.

What will the ROONEY documentary be about?

The documentary will give unprecedented access into the life of the man himself recounts some of the most important moments in his life and career.

It will offer a glimpse into the former footballer's formative years growing up in Liverpool through to his teenage life as he exploded as a world football star but faced intense scrutiny from the press.

The documentary will place the former Manchester United forward's career under the microscope as it journeys through some of the highest and most challenging moments of his life.

Who is ROONEY directed by?

Rooney' is directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Matt Smith and has been produced by Lorton Entertainment in association with Smith's Circle Circle Films. Ed Barratt, Julian Bird and Lucy Hardy produce the documentary with Stevan Riley, Matt Robins, Paul Stretford, Duncan Ford, Joel Kennedy and Arthur Landon serving as executive producers.