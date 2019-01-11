VIDEO: Danny Dyer eats cow tongue in Right Royal Family trailer

11 January 2019, 12:57 | Updated: 11 January 2019, 13:05

The EastEnders actor and cockney geezer has now found out he's connected to French royalty in the new BBC One show.

Danny Dyer discovers he's related to a French king in new show Danny Dyer's Right Royal Family.

The EastEnders star previously found out he was a direct descendant of King Edward III on BBC One's Who Do You Think You Are?

Now, on a new programme - which will see him delve further into his royal roots - Dyer finds out his 26th great grandfather was King Louis IX.

Watch the teaser trailer for the show above.

Danny Dyer in BBC One's Right Royal Family
Danny Dyer in BBC One's Right Royal Family. Picture: BBC One

In the show, Dyer does everything from dress like his ancestors to eat pigs tongue in an attempt to get closer to his roots.

It even sees him getting a little emotional over the magnitude of his connections and have a right royal knees up with his family.

Right Royal Royal family airs on Wednesday 23 January on BBC One.

Watch Danny Dyer's rant on Brexit and David Cameron:

