VIDEO: Someone Mashed Up Danny Dyer And The Streets...

Turns out most things Danny Dyer says fits perfect into Blinded By The Lights by The Streets. pic.twitter.com/Yr4j4qvM61 — thorp (@DavidThorp) June 29, 2018

A fan of the EastEnders actor has realised just how much he sounds like Mike Skinner.

A mash-up of Danny Dyer and The Streets has gone viral, because why the hell wouldn't it?

The fan-made clip, shared on Twitter by David Thorp, sees him mix an excerpt from the cockney hardman's Deadliest Men series with the outfit's 2004 Blinded By The Lights single.

Watch his ingenious clip above.

Meanwhile, Danny Dyer has been making TV audiences crack up during his stint on Good Evening Britain.

Asked about Brexit, EastEnders actor - who plays Mick Carter in the popular soap - went off, calling former Prime Minister David Cameron a "twat" as a shocked Pamela Anderson looked on.

Watch his rant here:

The cockney geezer also tackled his daughter's involvement in Britain's second most talked about topic, Love Island, and went on to say she would win the whole show.