Daniel Craig says his kids won't inherit "great sums" of his fortune because it's "distasteful"

17 August 2021, 18:00 | Updated: 17 August 2021, 18:03

Daniel Craig At The Museum Of Modern Art For A Screening Of Casino Royale
Daniel Craig says he won't leave his vast millions to his kids. Picture: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art

By Jenny Mensah

The James Bond actor has said he plans to "get rid of" his millions before he dies rather than leave it to the next generation.

Daniel Craig doesn't want his children to inherit his vast fortune.

The James Bond star is believed to have a net worth of around £116 million has revealed that he's hoping to give most of it away.

The 53-year-old actor - who has a daughter with his wife Rachel Weisz and another daughter with his ex Fiona Lourdon - told Candis Magazine: "Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?

"I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today's money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it, too.

"But I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."

The Knives Out actor's last stint has James Bond is fast approaching and he's been reflecting on his time playing the world's most famous spy.

It's well reported that Craig was done with the famous franchise after 2015's Spectre, but he's recently revealed it was his first stint as Bond in Casino Royale (2006) that convinced him to play the role one more time.

"I thought I probably was physically not capable of doing another," Craig tole GamesRadar. "For me, it was very cut and dried that I wasn’t coming back".

However, the actor came up with an idea that his last Bond film could act as a direct conclusion to his first.

"We started talking about it and I went, ‘There might be a story we need to finish here – something we started in Casino. Something to do with Vesper [Eva Green’s character], and Spectre, and something that was connected, in a way.’

"It started to formulate. And I thought, ‘Here we go.'"

