Courtney Cox is Jennifer Aniston's double as she wishes her Happy Birthday on Instagram

Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

The Friends actress shared a birthday message for her former co-star which showed them posing together with matching hair and glasses.

Courtney Cox has shared a photo, which sees her transformed into Jennifer Aniston.

The Friends actress took to Instagram to wish her former co-star a Happy Birthday on Tuesday (11 February), and shared an image of them looking like the spitting image of each other.

See her photo, which was captioned: "No matter how hard you might try... there’s only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️".

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry recently teased fans about a possible reunion by telling his Twitter followers there was "Big news coming," but fortunately, it was just the news that he'd joined Instagram.

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit show, shared a throwback picture of herself with Perry, along with the caption: "Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes MY EYES."Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife."

Great to see they're all still firm FRIENDS!

Watch Courtney Cox try the Friends Instagram filter here: