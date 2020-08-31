The Friends theme tune could have been Shiny Happy People...

R.E.M. were under consideration to write the theme song for the sitcom - here's what it could have looked like.

It's hard to think about Friends without its iconic theme tune.

But what if, instead of spending half the '90s singing The Rembrandts' I'll Be There For You, we were singing R.E.M's Shiny Happy People instead?

Well, apparently we almost did.

n an old Independent interview with The Rembrandts' Danny Wilde, the outlet notes that "other artists under discussion were Natalie Merchant and R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, though both reportedly turned it down".

And as Uproxx later reported, you can even see R.E.M.’s Shiny Happy People in the original pilot for the show, which was called Friends Like Us.

See what could have been if R.E.M had said yes, here:

Oh.My.God.