Cillian Murphy will "definitely" return for Peaky Blinders film, says creator

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Picture: BBC/ Peaky Blinders

By Radio X

Creator Steven Knight has confirmed the Oppenheimer star will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the big-screen adaptation of the hit series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cillian Murphy will "definitely" return for Peaky Blinders film

The BBC drama's creator Steven Knight has confirmed that the Oppenheimer star will reprise his role as gangster Tommy Shelby in the big-screen adaptation of the hit series.

Speaking to Birmingham World at the premiere of his new BBC series This Town, Knight said: "He definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth."

The Oscar-winner's return as Tommy Shelby is unsurprising as he's previously about his interest in playing the character in a film.

"If there's more story there, I'd love to do it," he told Rolling Stone last year.

"But it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I'm really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more."

The 47-year-old actor also told the Irish Star last month: "I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I'll be there.... If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let's do it."

Peaky Blinders aired on BBC between 2013 and 2022 and Knight has always been clear about his plans to adapt the Birmingham gangsta series for the big screen.

"The film, I know exactly what it's about, he told Esquire. "And I know what two stories it's going to tell.

"What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know somebody is going to pop out – I think I know who it's going to be."

Peaky Blinders 6 pays tribute to the late Helen McCrory in opening episode

It won't be the end of Peaky Blinders on the small screen, either, it sees, as its been reported that Netflix is set for at least two spin-off shows inspired by the series.

As reported by Collider in 2023, a sequel will be set in Boston, leading to a series based on the US-based crime boss, Jack Nelson.