The kid from 13 Going On 30 almost 30 and looks just like Jennifer Garner

By Jenny Mensah

Christa B. Allen, who played a 13-year-old version of Jennifer Garner in the hit rom-com, took to TikTok to blow fans' minds.

The child actress from 13 Going On 30 has in fact revealed that she's going on 30.

Christa B. Allen starred as the 13-year-old Jenna Rink, who makes a birthday wish to grow up and finds herself transformed into her 30-year-old self, played by Jennifer Garner.

Now, the star has taken to TikTok to remind us just how much time has actually passed, sharing a video in which she admits she's not only the child star in 13 Going On 30, but that she's actually almost 30 years old herself.

We don't know about you, but that 17 years has flown by!

Watch her video above.

Christa Allen from 13 Going On 30 has in fact revealed she's almost 30. Picture: 1. Carlo Allegri/Getty Images 2. TikTok/Christa Allen

As the video shows, Christa was clearly the perfect casting as she's grown up to look uncannily similar to Garner and her Instagram is littered with pictures, which see her looking like a dead ringer for the Alias star.

However, Allen has gone on to have an acting career in her own right, starring as the title character in the CBS Saturday morning comedy series Cake in 2006 and co-starring as Charlotte Grayson in the ABC drama series Revenge from 2011-2014.

If Christa almost being 30 blows your mind, you'd be advised not to look at what the cast from School Of Rock are up to now.

The 2003 film, which was released the UK the following year, saw Jack Black take on the guise of a substitute teacher in a posh elementary school, while recruiting its talented kids to win a battle of the bands competition.

The musical comedy, which captured audiences young and old and spawned the musical of the same name, still remains fresh in our memories, but the kids who starred in it look very different 18 years on.

In fact, Caitlin Hale, who played backing singer Marta in the film, has gone on in a completely different direction by earning two degrees and becoming an OB-GYN Ultrasound Technologist.

What's even more amazing is that she seems to be in a long term relationship with Angelo Massagli, who also appeared in the film.

