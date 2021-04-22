Battle For Britney: When is the new Britney Spears documentary out?

By Jenny Mensah

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship has confirmed its release date. Find out everything we know so far about the documentary here.

After FX's Framing Britney Spears documentary gripped the globe, the desire to know about Britney Spears and her bizarre conservatorship is stronger than ever.

Soon after, it was announced that BBC would be releasing their own project, with another Netflix documentary also in the works.

Now, BBC Two have confirmed the details of their documentary, named The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, and revealed when we can expect it to drop next month.

Find out when the new BBC Two Britney Spears documentary is released, who is involved, what it will cover and more.

When is the BBC Britney Spears documentary released?

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, will premiere on BBC iPlayer on Saturday 1 May 2021, with a BBC Two broadcast following on Wednesday 5 May at 9pm.

What will the BBC Two Britney Spears documentary involve?

According to the Metro, it will be an hour-long documentary, which is fronted by BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azha, looking into the details of Britney's conservatorship and following the #FreeBritney movement.

According to Cosmopolitan, the BBC writes: "After setting out on his journey in the autumn of 2020, [The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship] will follow Mobeen as he journeys from Britney’s hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana to Los Angeles, and delves into one of the most passionate fan bases in modern celebrity. Along the way he attends a court hearing, finding himself in the midst of the ongoing battle between Britney's conservatorship team and the passionate fans behind the #FreeBritney movement. He speaks to those fighting to free Britney and discovers what that means to them, and meets the people closest to Britney herself to learn more about the person behind the headlines."

What is a conservatorship?

A conservatorship is when a guardian or protector is appointed by a judge to manage the financial affairs or daily life of another person. This is generally due to old age or mental limitations.

The #FreeBritney movement wants to see Britney freed from her conservatorship. Picture: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

What is the #FreeBritney movement?

The #FreeBritney movement is a movement created by Britney Spears fans, which aims for the singer to be freed of her conservatorship, which she has been placed under since 2008.

What does Britney Spears think of the documentary and the #FreeBritney movement?

Britney Spears is yet to react to this latest news and says she didn't watch Framing Britney Spears, but she did admit to seeing parts of it and being "embarrassed" by how she was portrayed.

The Toxic singer revealed in an Instagram post: "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!"

