Bradley Walsh planning to retire from The Chase after more than a decade

The Chase host Bradley Walsh. Picture: 1. ITV 2. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The host of the popular ITV quiz show has revealed he is set to pack it all in "in a couple of years".

Bradley Walsh has steered the ship on The Chase for more than a decade, but his time on the ITV quiz show could soon be up.

The actor, TV personality and recording artist has revealed his plans to retire and suggested that it wont be long until he says goodbye to showbiz for good.

Speaking on the Sliding Doors podcast, he said: You know what? In a couple of years time I won’t have to do any of it, I’ll be retired and that’ll be it."

Talking about his busy schedule, the 61-year-old added: "It seems like I’m on your screen all the time only because I cram everything in a certain area of the year.

“We make 210 Chases, 16 Celebrity Chases, 16 Beat The Chasers. It’s only actually 86 days recording.

"So out of 365 days, you’d imagine I have loads of time off. But once you’ve got your bedrock of shows set in, that allows you then to go off and do other things.

"I don’t actually have time off, I have meetings, I have personal appearances I have to make and stuff like that with other things I’ve got going on, so it’s quite tricky to juggle it about."

Walsh has graced our screens for over four decades, hosting game shows such as Wheel of Fortune, Odd One In and Keep It in the Family.

He's also starred as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street, as DS Ronnie Brooks in Law & Order: UK and most recently as Graham O'Brien in Doctor Who.

On top of that, Walsh has fronted his own show, Bradley Wash & Son: Breaking Dad, where he stars alongside his son Barney.

If that wasn't enough of a CV, Walsh has released two albums; Chasing Dreams (2016) and When You're Smiling (2017), which both reached the top 15 in the UK Albums Chart.